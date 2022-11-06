Powerball Grows to Record $1.9B After No Jackpot-Winning Saturday Tickets

The next drawing for the latest jaw-dropping sum will take place on Monday

By
Published on November 6, 2022 10:01 AM
Powerball
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot has increased to a staggering $1.9 billion after no tickets matched all the lottery numbers on Saturday evening.

That record-breaking figure comes after the $1.6 billion drawing, with the winning numbers 28-45-53-56-69 and a Powerball of 20. The next drawing is set for Monday. The odds of winning the massive sum remain 1 in 292.2 million, CNN reported.

A winner can receive the prize as an annuity over 29 years or as a lump-sum payment of $929.1 million, the California lottery said, according to CBS News.

The Saturday jackpot broke the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records, the California Lottery tweeted. The lump-sum option for the $1.6 billion was an estimated $782.4 million.

"They've been engineered to get bigger," expert Victor Matheson, an economics professor at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts, told the Washington Post of the jaw-dropping jackpots.

Matheson went on to explain that lottery companies make the grand prize rollover more often by lowering the odds and directing the additional $2 lotto ticket sales into the jackpot. The ever-rising number creates more buzz and excitement with the subsequent lotto announcements that circulate through the media.

"The chance of winning has increased at roughly the same rate as the population of the states offering the game," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additionally, there is an increased chance that winning players can be sharing the pot. For example, Matheson said if two people win the $1 billion jackpot, they could realistically walk away with as low as $185 million after taxes.

However, he added, "I wouldn't shed too many tears for a person who walks away with $185 million."

Related Articles
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk Claims He Had 'No Choice' But to Make Mass Layoffs at Twitter
An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train passes in front of pedestrians walking along a beach in Del Mar, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Fully vaccinated Americans can do away with wearing masks, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, the most significant shift in federal guidelines since the start of the pandemic. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Woman, 50, in Stable Condition After Being Attacked By Shark at Beach in Del Mar, Calif.
SATs Test Papers
Some Unlucky Students Must Retake SATs After Exams Flew Out of UPS Truck and Were Lost or Destroyed
7th Grader Uses His Allowance to Buy His Buddy New Shoes After He Was Mocked by Bullies
N.Y. 7th Grader Uses His Allowance to Buy a Buddy New Shoes After He Was Mocked by Bullies
Nicole Daedone
Lawsuit Seeks to Block Release of Netflix Doc About 'Orgasmic Meditation' Group OneTaste
Hauck surrogacy story
Grandmother, 56, Gives Birth to Her Son and Daughter-in-Law's Baby: 'We Are Feeling So Blessed'
Toddler Delighted to Find His Way into Claw Machine
Toddler Delighted After Crawling into Claw Machine: 'His Nickname Is Dennis the Menace For a Reason,' Says Mom
coast guard saves 3 men in south carolina
U.S. Coast Guard Saves 3 Men 'Clinging' to Hull of Capsized Boat Off South Carolina Coast
Eddie Swartzentruber former Amish TikToker
Ex-Amish TikToker Answers Questions About the Life He Left Behind at 17 — from Toothpaste to Parental PDA
Hannah Pick-Goslar, one of Jewish diarist Anne Frank's best friends, has died at age 93, the foundation that runs the Anne Frank House museum said Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Hannah Pick-Goslar, Anne Frank's Close Friend Who Last Saw Her Through Concentration Camp Fence, Dies at 93
pageant crown
Miss United States of America Beauty Pageant Can Exclude Transgender Contestants, Court Rules
Beigel’s bakery worker freezer death
Employee Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Bakery's Walk-In Freezer After Getting Locked Inside
An under construction offshore platform which is being erected module by module.
Halting New Offshore Drilling Can Keep Planet from Heating to 'Catastrophic Levels,' New Analysis Finds
The activists, after throwing the vegetable purée on the work 'Il seminatore', protected by a glass, stuck to the wall and shouted slogans against the use of coal and climate change, Rome, 4 November 2022.
Vincent Van Gogh Painting Targeted by Soup-Throwing Climate Activists in Rome
Elon Musk attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit; Twitter Logo
Employees Suing Twitter In Response to Elon Musk's Plans for Mass Layoffs
Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Twitter to Lay Off Several Employees Over Email amid Elon Musk Takeover: Reports