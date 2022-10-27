The second-largest Powerball jackpot ever is officially up for grabs!

The grand prize for Saturday's Powerball drawing has jumped to an estimated $800 million (or $383.7 million in cash), according to a press release from Powerball officials.

Nobody has won the grand prize in nearly three months, which amounts to 36 drawings, allowing the jackpot to become the game's second-largest jackpot, and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history overall, per the release.

The odds of winning the current jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball officials said.

Powerball currently holds the world record for highest lottery jackpot ever won, according to lottery officials.

The Jan. 2016 jackpot was worth approximately $1.5 billion — more than double the current grand prize. Three winning tickets were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

This summer, Mega Millions recorded its own second-largest jackpot worth $1.337 billion. The organization said it was the third-largest jackpot of any U.S. lottery game.

The winning ticket was purchased at a gas station about 20 miles northwest of Chicago, according to the organization.

Five people have won Powerball jackpots in 2022, lottery officials said. The largest jackpot of the year was won on Jan. 5, with winners in California and Wisconsin splitting the $632.6 million grand prize.

The most recent Powerball jackpot winner earned a $206.9 million prize on Aug. 3 with their ticket purchased in Pennsylvania.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET, per Thursday's release.