Postal Worker Helps Woman Hide Her Amazon Package from Husband in Hilarious Viral Photo

This delivery man definitely gets an A for effort.

Ebony Freeman deals with a self-professed online shopping habit, and even has a funny doormat reading “Please hide packages from husband” sitting beneath her front door.

But a UPS employee recently took the words to heart, resulting in a hilarious viral moment after Freeman was sent a large, cylindrical AstroTurf package.

Freeman, who lives in Texas, snapped a photo of the funny image, which featured her package conspicuously poking out beneath the rug on either side.

“Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug! 😂😂😂😂,” she wrote on Facebook, tagging friend Amanda Harper, who’d bought her the mat as a gift.

The post soon went viral, and has since been shared nearly 50,000 times.

“I instantly laughed and the first thing I did was send [a picture] to Amanda before posting it to Facebook,” Freeman told Good Morning America. “I had no clue it was going to get that much traction.”

Freeman said the mat and its request are all in good fun, as her husband Mike isn’t so bothered by her many deliveries.

“I have a package a day coming from Amazon but he thinks it’s funny,” she said.

Meanwhile, Freeman is already prepared for the upcoming holiday season, and has a doormat that sings “Here Comes Amazon” to the tune of “Here Comes Santa Claus” ready to grace her front step.