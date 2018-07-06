Postal Service Accidentally Put Vegas Statue of Liberty on Stamp — and it Cost Them Over $3 Million

While a First-Class Mail Forever stamp costs a mere 50 cents, the U.S. Postal Service is forking a lot more for an error they made eight years ago.

On December 1, 2010, the United States Postal Service came out with a Forever stamp featuring the image of the Statue of Liberty. Except it wasn’t the actual iconic statue in New York City. Instead, the photo was of the replica that stands at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Friday, a federal judge awarded Las Vegas sculptor Robert Davidson $3.5 million for the Postal Service’s mix-up.

According to the lawsuit, which is available online, three billion of the paired stamps had been printed when the mistake was revealed in March 2011 after a stock photography company, Sunipix, emailed the postmaster general’s inbox with the correct credit information.

Getty Images

“as the court noted, Mr. Davidson’s artistic creation of the Las Vegas Lady Liberty is highly unique and attractive which is what prompted the US Postal Service to select a photo of his work for the second ever Forever Stamp, over hundreds of other images.”

Bice added, “For too long, the Postal Service has endeavored to ignore the rights of artists like Mr. Davidson, simply taking intellectual property with after-the-fact offers of nominal compensation.”

The Postal Service told PEOPLE in a written statement that “we are reviewing the decision and will comment if and when appropriate.”