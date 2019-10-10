Post Office Employee Finds 2 Missing Children in 2 Weeks During Mail Route: 'I Love My Job!'

Image zoom Chyanne Thomas Fox 5

A California postal worker has been honored with a pair of awards after finding two missing children in a two-week span during her mail route.

Chyanne Thomas has only been with the Vista Post Office in San Diego for a year but the employee has already gone above and beyond the call of duty by locating two missing children, including a teen who has autism and a toddler who does not speak English, KSWB reported.

“I’m not a hero. I was just at the right place at [the right time],” Thomas told the local news outlet. “I’m glad that the parents was reunited with their kids safe and sound.”

Thomas said she has seen news alerts asking the public if they’d seen 15-year-old Abby in April. She recalled the girl’s description during her shift on April 20, and spotted Abby near one of her mail stops.

“I immediately flame into action. I pulled over with no hesitation,” Thomas said, adding that she approached the girl and told the child, “I’m missing.” “She goes, ‘You’re missing? I’ll stay. I’ll help’ … I played her role. I [didn’t] want her to run away.”

Thomas said she immediately called 911 and told authorities that she found Abby, she told KSWB.

Sheriff’s Lt. Arnold Aldana said Abby functioned at the level of a 12-year-old and was “dehydrated, but otherwise in good health,” according to the San Diego Tribune.

Later that month, Thomas came across a young girl walking by herself in the street.

“I immediately jumped out of the truck again … She came and squeezed me so tight, with tears,” Thomas recalled. “She was so excited that someone helped out.”

Thomas called 911 and stayed with the little girl until her mother arrived, according to KSWB. As a reward for her actions, Thomas was pinned by the National Association of Letter Carriers and presented with a plaque.

“I love my job at the post office,” she told KSWB. “If a child was in need, I would step in to help again.”