50+ Heartwarming Stories to Come Out of the Coronavirus Crisis to Make You Smile

If your Twitter timeline is feeling a little bleak, check out this list of dozens of happy, heartwarming, funny and inspiring moments showcasing the best in humanity during a difficult time
With the coronavirus effecting people worldwide, the news can feel pretty bleak. While it’s important to stay on top of the latest CDC recommendations and exercise social distancing, it’s also important to find some time to decompress. In honor of International Day of Happiness (March 20, 2020), we’ve rounded up 50+ things that have happened in the past few weeks that have made us smile.
Just try to scroll through without feeling even a teensy bit of joy, we dare you!
Canals in Venice, Italy, are clear.
A lack of boat traffic means that the waters, normally muddy from constant agitation, have settled enough that you can see fish again.
China’s coronavirus lockdown curbed pollution throughout the country.
This older gentleman reminded us that love has no limits.
This little girl danced with her dog.
Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams got together and started Save With Stories, a platform for celebrities to read children’s stories on Instagram in an effort to raise money for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.
Russell Wilson and Ciara donated 1 million meals to Seattle Food Lifeline and encouraged others to do the same.
They also made a family TikTok. Can Future and Sienna be any cuter?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
Kristen Bell’s daughters, Lincoln and Delta, donated all of the money in their piggy bank to No Kid Hungry. Their mom donated $100,000.
These neighborhood kids put on a concert for their elderly neighbor.
Seth Rogen got high, watched Cats, and live-tweeted his experience.
These meerkats celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at Cincinnati Zoo.
This dog sang along to the Law & Order theme song.
This couple danced “Cheek to Cheek” as their neighbors in Rome screened Top Hat on the side of an apartment building.
Italians seem to be nailing the whole social distancing thing, singing from balconies and embracing their community.
These people still managed to celebrate their grandma’s 95th birthday.
And this family celebrated their great grandma’s 100th birthday!
Pink’s daughter, Willow, gave her dad, Carey Hart, a brand new haircut.
This Tyrannosaurus Rex just really needed to get to work and keep himself free of germs.
Gal Gadot got a bunch of celebrities together to sing “Imagine” on Instagram.
This cat lost a game of Tic, Tac, Toe and was not happy about it.
This dog needed extra attention from his co-furker.
This person came up with a perfect way to pass the time.
Judi Dench gave some good advice in an interesting hat.
Patton Oswalt did stand up on his porch.
The penguins at the Shedd Aquarium got to go on a field trip and check out some fish, since the aquarium was closed to the public.
People in Spain went out on their balconies to applaud medical workers.
Lin-Manuel Miranda is learning the French alphabet from his son … well, kind of!
Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda, found an old photo strip of her with her late dad (from a visit to TRL!) while cleaning.
This student did a face mask while in the middle of an online class because, well, why not?
Jimmy Fallon has been doing The Tonight Show at home, with graphics by his daughters, Frances and Winnie, and camera work by his wife, Nancy Juvonen.
This dog found a way to fulfill his daily visits to seniors in nursing homes.
Asiyah and Jawad Javed, shop owners in Scotland, gave away free coronavirus packs with masks and hand sanitizer.
JoJo wrote a coronavirus anthem to the tune of her hit song, “Leave (Get Out)” and it’s a bop that you should send all of your friends who aren’t sure about social distancing.
One woman visited her grandfather in his nursing home to break the news of her engagement.
Carly Boyd shared the happy update from a safe distance.
Luna Stephens put her mom Chrissy Teigen in her place and told her who really makes the best cake.
And Miles Stephens looked totally unenthused by his dad, John Legend, singing “Baby Shark” to him.
This kid used a word he “knows he’s not allowed to use” to describe the situation we’re in.
Someone edited a scene from Schitt’s Creek to be about coronavirus and, TBH, it works (and the show’s creator, Dan Levy approves).
These kids are playing soccer the social distancing way.
These people in Chicago turned their Little Free Library into a Little Free Pantry, asking neighbors to “take what you need and if you can, please donate what you can spare.”
This granddaughter did a dance when she got to see her grandmother “for the first time in a while.”
Jennifer Lopez‘s son, Max, delivered his soon-to-be step-dad Alex Rodriquez some sparkling water like this:
This parent learned how hard home-schooling is.
This cat almost hilariously ruined an experiment.
This dog wasn’t sure why people on the TV were chanting his name.
The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro was lit up with flags of countries effected by coronavirus.
The Office costars Angela Kinsey and Creed Bratton had a virtual reunion when they FaceTimed while social distancing.
Joanna Gaines shared this video from when her husband, Chip, took their son, Crew, onto the slopes for the first time.
This Mets fan grandmother, who was just diagnosed with terminal cancer, got a message from Pete Alonso and Luis Rojas of the MLB team.
George R.R. Martin announced on his website that he’s writing again, which means he might finally finish writing the Game of Thrones series now that he is social distancing.
People are finding fun solutions to not being able to go to the gym.
This person reminded us that not all sports are cancelled.
Happy International Day of Happiness, everybody!