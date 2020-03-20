50+ Heartwarming Stories to Come Out of the Coronavirus Crisis to Make You Smile

With the coronavirus effecting people worldwide, the news can feel pretty bleak. While it’s important to stay on top of the latest CDC recommendations and exercise social distancing, it’s also important to find some time to decompress. In honor of International Day of Happiness (March 20, 2020), we’ve rounded up 50+ things that have happened in the past few weeks that have made us smile.

Just try to scroll through without feeling even a teensy bit of joy, we dare you!

Canals in Venice, Italy, are clear.

Image zoom ANDREA PATTARO/AFP/Getty

A lack of boat traffic means that the waters, normally muddy from constant agitation, have settled enough that you can see fish again.

China’s coronavirus lockdown curbed pollution throughout the country.

Satellite imagery shows dramatic reduction in air pollution over China since the novel coronavirus outbreak, as people remained largely isolated and out of public spaces. https://t.co/vEGbR36aG5 pic.twitter.com/m6NWSQz89L — ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2020

This older gentleman reminded us that love has no limits.

Today is Bob Shellard’s 67th anniversary with his wife, Nancy. Due to coronavirus precautions, Nancy’s nursing home is not allowing visitors inside right now…so Bob paid a visit from outside Nancy’s window! @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/qBB4vOAzhp — Caitlin (@caitlinc118) March 14, 2020

This little girl danced with her dog.

In case you need to smile…my daughter dancing with our pup Otis pic.twitter.com/rhNwP1H6gW — carrie levan (@LevanCarrie) March 17, 2020

Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams got together and started Save With Stories, a platform for celebrities to read children’s stories on Instagram in an effort to raise money for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.

Russell Wilson and Ciara donated 1 million meals to Seattle Food Lifeline and encouraged others to do the same.

They also made a family TikTok. Can Future and Sienna be any cuter?

These neighborhood kids put on a concert for their elderly neighbor.

My elderly neighbor is self-isolating. So the neighbor kids are playing her a cello concert from her patio. pic.twitter.com/g6Nr2HNVho — Jackie Borchardt (@JMBorchardt) March 16, 2020

Seth Rogen got high, watched Cats, and live-tweeted his experience.

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

These meerkats celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at Cincinnati Zoo.

Meerkats Mark, Shakira, Louis, Bert, Zevon and Santana celebrated St. Patrick’s Day today with their care team and special enrichment! 🍀🌈 pic.twitter.com/RI5RXXZyMP — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 17, 2020

This dog sang along to the Law & Order theme song.

This is as good a time as any to tell you that my dog sings along to the Law & Order theme song every time he hears it pic.twitter.com/4HNVPWrzmE — Peter Schultz (@pete_schultz) March 19, 2020

This couple danced “Cheek to Cheek” as their neighbors in Rome screened Top Hat on the side of an apartment building.

Italians seem to be nailing the whole social distancing thing, singing from balconies and embracing their community.

Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. A thread to celebrate the resilience of ordinary people. This is Salerno: pic.twitter.com/3aOchqdEpn — Leonardo Carella (@leonardocarella) March 13, 2020

These people still managed to celebrate their grandma’s 95th birthday.

And this family celebrated their great grandma’s 100th birthday!

This Tyrannosaurus Rex just really needed to get to work and keep himself free of germs.

Gal Gadot got a bunch of celebrities together to sing “Imagine” on Instagram.

This cat lost a game of Tic, Tac, Toe and was not happy about it.

This dog needed extra attention from his co-furker.

my new wfh coworker is so needy, I can’t get anything done 🙄 pic.twitter.com/FyIeLY45GO — Kevin P. Johnson (@OkayJoJay) March 19, 2020

This person came up with a perfect way to pass the time.

Judi Dench gave some good advice in an interesting hat.

Patton Oswalt did stand up on his porch.

Watching the videos from Italy 🇮🇹 inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine. pic.twitter.com/ohrsBtuqzu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 16, 2020

The penguins at the Shedd Aquarium got to go on a field trip and check out some fish, since the aquarium was closed to the public.

Penguins like Edward and Annie will begin to build their nests next week. Join us digitally for nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will return!) 🐧👀 (2/3) pic.twitter.com/eCYKOwdOMz — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

People in Spain went out on their balconies to applaud medical workers.

#applause for the medical and health workers of Spain …and for the entire world for fighting covid-19 pic.twitter.com/0Bwuu3Huf9 — jemcy (@petitJemcy) March 16, 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda is learning the French alphabet from his son … well, kind of!

Wherein he teaches me the French alphabet up to W (with 2 year old assistance) pic.twitter.com/1OuibykZly — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 17, 2020

Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda, found an old photo strip of her with her late dad (from a visit to TRL!) while cleaning.

Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems: pic.twitter.com/SyV700aD84 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) March 18, 2020

This student did a face mask while in the middle of an online class because, well, why not?

this dude in my online class is literally doing a face mask WHILE the teacher is talking, and everyone can see him hahhah pic.twitter.com/PbMTfkF9Yq — ลิซ่า lisa ( ˘ ³˘)♥ (@prembby) March 19, 2020

Jimmy Fallon has been doing The Tonight Show at home, with graphics by his daughters, Frances and Winnie, and camera work by his wife, Nancy Juvonen.

This dog found a way to fulfill his daily visits to seniors in nursing homes.

Tonka is a big therapy dog who lives just outside Austin, TX. Normally, Tonka visits seniors living in a nursing home to give them comfort and joy. But with the coronavirus, visits to nursing homes have been banned. So now he visits the seniors outside their windows pic.twitter.com/zXJKw1mtTE — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 19, 2020

Asiyah and Jawad Javed, shop owners in Scotland, gave away free coronavirus packs with masks and hand sanitizer.

JoJo wrote a coronavirus anthem to the tune of her hit song, “Leave (Get Out)” and it’s a bop that you should send all of your friends who aren’t sure about social distancing.

One woman visited her grandfather in his nursing home to break the news of her engagement.

Image zoom Courtesy Premier Living & Rehab Center

Carly Boyd shared the happy update from a safe distance.

Luna Stephens put her mom Chrissy Teigen in her place and told her who really makes the best cake.

I don’t even like cake pic.twitter.com/t1vvOQPG1A — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2020

And Miles Stephens looked totally unenthused by his dad, John Legend, singing “Baby Shark” to him.

This kid used a word he “knows he’s not allowed to use” to describe the situation we’re in.

I know I’m not allowed to use this word but corona virus is bloody serious pic.twitter.com/kLjNccPDVj — Max Gribben (@maxgribben99) March 16, 2020

Someone edited a scene from Schitt’s Creek to be about coronavirus and, TBH, it works (and the show’s creator, Dan Levy approves).

These kids are playing soccer the social distancing way.

I put this on Instagram last night and it seemed to make people smile so I’m sharing here too 😀Xxx #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/FN2o97PvNP — Laura Pettigrew (@lorspettigrew) March 19, 2020

These people in Chicago turned their Little Free Library into a Little Free Pantry, asking neighbors to “take what you need and if you can, please donate what you can spare.”

Seen in my Chicago neighborhood. Sign says "To help our neighbors affected by the COVID-19 crisis, this Little Free Library is converted to a Little Free Pantry. Take what you need and if you can, please donate what you can spare!" pic.twitter.com/HtrUHNv9BG — Ashley Hamer (@smashleyhamer) March 18, 2020

This granddaughter did a dance when she got to see her grandmother “for the first time in a while.”

This is my 84-year-old mother seeing my daughter for the first time in a long while. Makes my heart happy. pic.twitter.com/Hb7vHigod4 — JulieHubble (@JulieHubble) March 19, 2020

This parent learned how hard home-schooling is.

Homeschooling is hard. I walked away for one minute. #TrueStory pic.twitter.com/Jaf1thgs6t — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) March 19, 2020

This cat almost hilariously ruined an experiment.

This dog wasn’t sure why people on the TV were chanting his name.

The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro was lit up with flags of countries effected by coronavirus.

Image zoom Wagner Meier/Getty

The Office costars Angela Kinsey and Creed Bratton had a virtual reunion when they FaceTimed while social distancing.

Joanna Gaines shared this video from when her husband, Chip, took their son, Crew, onto the slopes for the first time.

This Mets fan grandmother, who was just diagnosed with terminal cancer, got a message from Pete Alonso and Luis Rojas of the MLB team.

A heartfelt surprise for a very special fan. 🧡💙@Pete_Alonso20 and Luis Rojas gave a call to @allyhenglein’s grandmother, Kathleen, who has been a die-hard #Mets fan her entire life and was recently diagnosed with cancer. https://t.co/J5kEKn8IB4 pic.twitter.com/AAp7Svgp8R — New York Mets (@Mets) March 18, 2020

George R.R. Martin announced on his website that he’s writing again, which means he might finally finish writing the Game of Thrones series now that he is social distancing.

Image zoom Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty

People are finding fun solutions to not being able to go to the gym.

Me when I found out my gym closed until April. #stayhomechallengepic.twitter.com/RagbOKU4kb — Marie C (@9woodMac) March 17, 2020

This person reminded us that not all sports are cancelled.

Update: Not all sports are cancelled pic.twitter.com/VHmxFinflV — Marty O (@martoo14) March 14, 2020

Happy International Day of Happiness, everybody!