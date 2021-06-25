Pose's Angelica Ross on How Coding Saved Her Life, Elevating LGBTQ Voices in the Tech Industry

The actress, producer and advocate opened up about her entrepreneurial journey during Facebook’s Make it with Pride small business event on Wednesday

As Angelica Ross recalls, her first love has always been singing and acting - but technology, the passion that has helped the transgender actress fight marginalization and emerge as a trailblazer in Silicon Valley - saved her life.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the actress, producer and advocate opened up about how working in technology led to life-changing opportunities for her as a transgender woman and how other companies can create more welcoming environments for LGBTQ+ employees.

Following a short stint in the Navy, the Wisconsin native began her transition at 19. Many of the jobs that followed in her twenties were short-lived, she says, after employers found out she identified as transgender. While she was unemployed, Ross connected with another transgender woman who ran an adult entertainment website - and while the woman originally intended for Ross to be a model, she quickly noticed her technology skills, and offered her a job as the site's webmaster, editing photos and refreshing content.

"Technology saved my life," Ross, 40, tells PEOPLE. "I taught myself how to code, watched video tutorials on editing and programming, and that helped me survive and not have to be a sex worker."

Ross recognized that some people willingly pursue choose sex work as a vocation, however, technology allowed her to "move into a space that was more affirming."

In 2014, Ross founded TransTech Social Enterprises, a company that empowers trans and non-conforming people through job training, leadership and workplace skills. She's spoken to leaders in business, education and government, including President Barack Obama, about bringing economic empowerment to marginalized communities.

On Wednesday, Ross joined Facebook's Make it with Pride small business event, talking about her entrepreneurial journey in a fireside chat with Damien Baines, the Experiential Marketing Lead for Instagram, and virtually connecting with other LGBTQ+ small business owners during a live networking session.

Speaking to Baines, Ross noted how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shown how remote work can actually benefit LGBTQ+ employees who may feel unsafe or judged by their appearance in a traditional office setting.

"I think we revealed certain things, especially post-COVID, that the way we did things wasn't necessarily the best way to do things, that we should create more ways for people to show up at work that aren't just physical," she said. "If they can actually show up by delivering the work, then we should let them."

Ross opened up about her own experience facing discrimination and harassment in the workplace during the afternoon networking session.

"I've often been told I have no value," she said. "If organizations did see my value, I was tokenized, and my hiring was seen as 'checking off a box.'"

"Miss Ross the Boss," as friends have nicknamed her, has balanced her interest in technology and advocacy with a thriving acting career. Since 2018, Ross has played the inspiring Candy in Ryan Murphy's groundbreaking FX series Pose, which recently wrapped its final season. She also made history earlier this year as the first female transgender actress to secure two series regular roles after being casted for the ninth season of FX's American Horror Story: 1984 and is set to return for the series' tenth season, Double Feature.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Ross adds that "virtue signaling," publicly expressing a commitment to diversity and inclusion without taking action toward those ideals, is still a real problem among companies.

"It's a good time to hold these companies accountable," she says. "I encourage companies to be honest about where they are and about their history so that they can recognize their missteps and share those lessons … that's how you build trust, instead of just something on social media."

Employees and job applicants should also feel empowered to have open communication with business leaders about their commitment to diversity as well.

"People should see the intersections of their identity as an asset to the conversation," she says.

She continues: "For example, you could say, 'I recently saw your commitment to protecting Black lives, and as someone who has done personal work to increase Black visibility in the tech industry, as well as someone who loves to think outside the box, I think I'd be perfect for this company.'"

Ross hopes to inspire more people in the LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities to consider picking up technology skills through her work with TransTech.

"Even if you don't code, there are so many things that you can do in the tech industry," she says. "So many times LGBTQ+ and marginalized people are not afforded the opportunities to dream and be creative because life is always at our heels … but technology is that one thing that can give you your creativity back."