Pose Actor Indya Moore Launches Campaign to Bring Santa to Transgender Kids: 'They Are Loved'

Indya Moore is working hard this holiday season to ensure transgender youth don’t miss out on enjoying a very merry visit from Santa Claus.

The Pose actor, 25, recently launched a social media campaign called TranSanta, which connects people with transgender kids who are homeless, in foster care or don’t otherwise have a means of receiving presidents this holiday season.

Generous helpers who want to contribute can select gifts from pre-made registries, and send them directly to the children in need who requested them.

“For the holidays, we want to show trans young people that they are loved, supported and have a family around the country and world of people who will care for them,” Moore said in a statement. “We are transing Santa — join us! Transness is so beautiful and we are celebrating our magic.”

The TranSanta Instagram page currently features the wish lists of dozens of transgender youths, and those who want to help can click the link in the page’s bio, which will take them to pre-made registries from Target. The lists can be sorted by price, and users can see which items have already been purchased.

Moore (who uses they/them/she/her pronouns) noted in their statement that transgender youth, in particular those in Black and brown communities, are facing realities that make life difficult, and often dangerous.

Forty-one percent of trans or gender non-conforming participants in a recent survey reported that they have attempted suicide, and one-fifth of respondents have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives, according to a report from the National Transgender Discrimination Survey.

Sixty-three percent of participants said they’d experienced a serious act of discrimination, while 78 percent reported harassment in grades K-12, the report said.

Moore encouraged allies to contact state legislators to discourage support for bills that would harms trans youth, including legislation that would prevent them from participating in athletics, or ones that criminalize trans health care.

The actor and model told Vogue in April that they are passionate about directly helping members of marginalized communities, and at the time, had donated almost $20,000 to the community.

Moore previously helped raise money for trans youth during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic through Cash App, donations to which were then redistributed to trans people of color.