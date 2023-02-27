San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Has Been Missing for 3 Days: 'Incredibly Worrisome'

A community in San Francisco is "deeply concerned" as the search continues for a beloved DJ who went missing last week.

In an alert shared on Facebook Friday, Feb. 24, the San Francisco Police Department said Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift hadn't been seen since 10 p.m. the evening before. At the time, he was at his home and was last seen in black sweatpants.

He is considered "at-risk," SFPD said of the WiLD 94.9 on-air personality.

Police described him as a white male who is 6'0" and 180 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

In an update on Monday, Officer Roberta Rueca said, according to ABC7, "Our investigation involves trying to see any clues for the usage of electronics, seeing the usage of his electronic funds and we're not disclosing any of that information that we may or may not have found but that is part of the investigation."

Those with any information on his whereabouts are urged to call the police and with his location and description.

Vandergrift's most recent Instagram post was shared in August 2022, however, he edited the caption three days ago.

"Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle. It's been a great journey. Your support & prayers meant the world. Keep shinin' love=❤️ compassion=🧡 understanding =💛 truth=💚 forgiveness=💙 peace=🤍 and hope=💜for others," he wrote.

The station has been keeping listeners updated with the search for Vandergrift.

In its first message shared over the weekend, WiLD 94.9 told listeners they are "deeply concerned, as we know you are, that our own JV has been reported missing by the SFPD. We're working closely with them and his wife, Natasha, who is also a dear friend and member of the WiLD 94.9 family. We are sending love, thoughts, and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it."

On Sunday, the radio station said authorities have not been able to track the activity on his cell phone and he has not used any credit cards or banking cards.

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," said the statement. "We are continuing to work closely with JV's wife Natasha as well as the police department. JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 94-9 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family.

⁠"We are asking for your continued prayers for both JV, his wife Natasha, and his entire family. We will continue to share more information as we receive it."

His fellow 94.9 personalities spoke about his disappearance on the air Monday, ABC7 reported.

"So incredibly difficult, it's difficult for all of us obviously," said Graham, as co-host Selena added, "Same thing with credit cards, banking statements, there's been nothing there. No activity and it's really scary."

Fans also gathered on Sunday to pray that Vandergrift would be found safe, NBC producer Alyssa Goard shared via Twitter, along with photos of the touching moment.