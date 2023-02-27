San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Has Been Missing for 3 Days: 'Incredibly Worrisome'

Jeffrey Vandergrift was last seen at his home on Thursday evening, San Francisco police said

By
Published on February 27, 2023 09:58 PM
San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Missing
Photo: sfpd

A community in San Francisco is "deeply concerned" as the search continues for a beloved DJ who went missing last week.

In an alert shared on Facebook Friday, Feb. 24, the San Francisco Police Department said Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift hadn't been seen since 10 p.m. the evening before. At the time, he was at his home and was last seen in black sweatpants.

He is considered "at-risk," SFPD said of the WiLD 94.9 on-air personality.

Police described him as a white male who is 6'0" and 180 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

In an update on Monday, Officer Roberta Rueca said, according to ABC7, "Our investigation involves trying to see any clues for the usage of electronics, seeing the usage of his electronic funds and we're not disclosing any of that information that we may or may not have found but that is part of the investigation."

Those with any information on his whereabouts are urged to call the police and with his location and description.

Vandergrift's most recent Instagram post was shared in August 2022, however, he edited the caption three days ago.

"Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle. It's been a great journey. Your support & prayers meant the world. Keep shinin' love=❤️ compassion=🧡 understanding =💛 truth=💚 forgiveness=💙 peace=🤍 and hope=💜for others," he wrote.

The station has been keeping listeners updated with the search for Vandergrift.

In its first message shared over the weekend, WiLD 94.9 told listeners they are "deeply concerned, as we know you are, that our own JV has been reported missing by the SFPD. We're working closely with them and his wife, Natasha, who is also a dear friend and member of the WiLD 94.9 family. We are sending love, thoughts, and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it."

RELATED VIDEO: Father of 3 Missing Days After Crabbing Boat Sinks in Wash. Bay: 'He's Still Out There,' Wife Says

On Sunday, the radio station said authorities have not been able to track the activity on his cell phone and he has not used any credit cards or banking cards.

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," said the statement. "We are continuing to work closely with JV's wife Natasha as well as the police department. JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 94-9 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family.

⁠"We are asking for your continued prayers for both JV, his wife Natasha, and his entire family. We will continue to share more information as we receive it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His fellow 94.9 personalities spoke about his disappearance on the air Monday, ABC7 reported.

"So incredibly difficult, it's difficult for all of us obviously," said Graham, as co-host Selena added, "Same thing with credit cards, banking statements, there's been nothing there. No activity and it's really scary."

Fans also gathered on Sunday to pray that Vandergrift would be found safe, NBC producer Alyssa Goard shared via Twitter, along with photos of the touching moment.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoseGxTv1nl/. Daniela Arroyo González/Instagram
Daniela Arroyo González Will Be First Out Transgender Woman to Compete in Miss Universe Puerto Rico
Boy hospitalized after accidentally getting stuck in rope ladder at KOP indoor park. https://www.fox29.com/news/officials-boy-hospitalized-after-accidentally-getting-stuck-in-rope-ladder-at-kop-indoor-park. Fox29
Boy, 8, Hospitalized After Accident Left Him Hanging by Neck in Rope Ladder at Amusement Park
Man and His Dog Found Dead in Gorge After Apparent Fall During Hike in Scotland
Man and His Dog Who Went Missing While Hiking in Scotland Are Found Dead in Gorge, Officials Say
2 Backcountry Skiers Dead in Colorado Avalanche
2 Backcountry Skiers Found Dead Under Debris, Snowmobiler Missing in Separate Colorado Avalanches
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Mexican President Shares Photo of What He Says Is a Mayan Elf: 'Everything Is Mystical'
Top row, L-R: Scott Walton, Ryan Watson Bottom row, L-R: Ed Pricola, Terri and Mark Rand
Officials Say Plane Broke Apart Before Crash that Killed 5, Including New Dad of 1-Month-Old Baby
SAG After Party studio
Lorenzo 'Lo' Jelks, Atlanta's First Black TV Reporter, Dead at 83
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft sits on launch pad 39A after its launch was scrubbed due to technical issues with the rocket at the Kennedy Space Center on February 27, 2023 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The astronauts were scheduled to lift off on Monday at 1:45am on a mission to the International Space Station.
SpaceX Rocket Launch Canceled Just 2 Minutes Before Liftoff
Traffic on the Cotton Lane Bridge, in Goodyear Arizona, at 4:00 am, is a single Buick probably driving to work downtown
2 Dead, 11 Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes into Group of Arizona Bicyclists
Scott Adams, cartoonist and author and creator of "Dilbert", poses for a portrait in his home office on Monday, January 6, 2014 in Pleasanton, Calif. Adams has published a new memoir "How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life". (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
'Dilbert' Comic Pulled from 'Washington Post' and Other Newspapers After Cartoonist's Racist Rant
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 30: A Pilatus PC-12/45 takes off at Los Angeles international Airport on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
5 People Killed in Ambulance Plane Crash in Nevada: 'We Are Heartbroken'
Thomas H Lee, chairman and chief executive officer of Lee Equity Partners LLC, attends the Lincoln Center Fall Gala at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013. The event raised $3.2 million. Photographer: Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Billionaire Financier Thomas H. Lee's Cause of Death Ruled a Suicide by NYC Medical Examiner
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Utah Man, 19, Found Dead By Family Half a Mile from Car that Slid Off the Road and Into a Ditch
Mystery in Japan: Authorities Stumped After Large Metal Sphere Washes Up on Beach
Neil deGrasse Tyson Has 'No Idea' What Mysterious Metal Ball in Japan Is, Jokes It May Be 'Godzilla's Egg'
Sisters get matching tattoos scars
'It's Unity': Sisters Get Matching Tattoos of Sibling's Scar in Solidarity
SOC Michael Ernst, Navy SEAL
Navy SEAL and Father of 2 Dies After Free-Fall Parachute Accident: 'He Will Never Be Forgotten'