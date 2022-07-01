Popular Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade Dead at 23 Following Cancer Diagnosis

"If I had another 100 lives, I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life," the YouTuber said in his final message to fans on Thursday

Technoblade, the popular YouTuber known for his Minecraft videos, has died at the age of 23.

In a video posted for his 11 million YouTube subscribers on Thursday, Technoblade's parents announced his passing with a touching tribute, his father reading a message from the YouTuber himself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you are watching this, I am dead," Technoblade's dad said, reading his son's note as footage of Technoblade playing Minecraft played. "So let's sit down and have one final chat.

He went on to reveal in his note that his real name is Alex, despite telling fans in 2016 that his name was Dave ("one of the most successful pranks we've ever done," he joked).

"Sorry for selling out so much in the past year but thanks to everyone that bought hoodies, plushies and channel memberships," Technoblade's message said, joking that because of the money he had raised, "my siblings are going to college! Well, if they want to, I don't want to put any dead brother peer pressure on them."

The YouTuber's note concluded with a message of appreciation to his millions of fans. "That's all for me. Thank you all for supporting my content over the years," he wrote. "If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life."

His final words to his fans wished them all a happy life: "I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh. And I hope you all go on to live long prosperous lives, because I love you guys. Technoblade out."

Technoblade first shared his diagnosis in August 2021, explaining to his fans that he initially thought the pain he was feeling was from a "repetitive stress injury." After his arm became swollen he went to hospital and was subsequently diagnosed with cancer, the BBC reported.

In his final video, Technoblade's dad revealed that in the final months of his son's life, the YouTuber had considered doing a final "Face Reveal" video. "We were going to shoot it in his living room, but we waited too long. Then we were going to shoot it for his bed," Technoblade's dad said. "He wanted to have everything he wanted to say written down ahead of time, and I think he was having a hard time focusing with all the various things that were hooked up to him. He was always very particular about his environment and that really put him off the mental state that really had him to write."

"Eventually, he said he was going to write it and he asked me to read it," his father continued, admitting that even writing was hard for his son. "At some point I just.. I got down on my knee at his bedside and I said to him 'Alex, you don't have do to anything else, you've done so much for so many people, millions and if you want to now, you can rest but if you want to write one last video and you're waiting for things to get a little better, then I would say, don't wait. I don't things are gonna get any better anymore.' "

After his dad's touching encouragement, Technoblade wrote his final message. He died eight hours later.

"I don't think he said everything he wanted to say, but he got the main points," Technoblade's dad said, holding back tears. "He finished that up and he was done."

Technoblade's father. Technoblade's father.

As for how the family is doing, his dad said they all had a chance to say goodbye. "He was the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for," he said. "I miss Technoblade." The influencer's dad continued, "thank you to all of you, for everything. you meant a lot to him."

The video ended with a written message from Technoblade's mother. "From Technoblade's earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience — giving away online prices, encouraging good sportsmanship and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs," she wrote. "Even after his eventual successes, he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between confidence and self-deprecating wit."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

His mother also asked to continue Technoblade's wishes to respect his privacy and the privacy of his family.

"This past year has a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer, but he didn't complain and kept using his famous strategic mind to try to beat what he knew were almost impossible odds," she wrote.