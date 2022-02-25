Pope Francis spent over 30 minutes at the Russian Embassy on Friday morning

Pope Francis Goes to Russian Embassy to 'Express His Concern' Over War in Ukraine

Pope Francis made a personal appeal to the Russian embassy to the Holy See on Friday amid Russia's ongoing and escalating invasion of Ukraine.

"He went to express his concern over the war," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told Reuters, declining to share any specifics about the conversation.

The meeting lasted for over 30 minutes, according to Vatican News, an outlet officially affiliated with the Catholic Church.

Russian Ambassador to the Holy See Aleksandr Avdeyev said that the pope "called for the protection of children, the protection of the sick and suffering, and the protection of people," per Reuters.

As noted by Reuters and the Wall Street Journal, this kind of visit is highly unusual for a pope.

On Wednesday, shortly before the Russian invasion began, the pope said he had "great sorrow in his heart" over the escalating situation, per Vatican News.

"I would like to appeal to those with political responsibilities to make a serious examination of conscience before God, who is the God of peace and not of war, the Father of all, not just of some, who wants us to be brothers and not enemies," he wrote in a message on Twitter.

Echoing the pope's concern, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin released a statement on Thursday, calling on "those who hold in their hands the fortune of the world" to have "a glimmer of conscience."

"The pope spoke of great sorrow, anguish and concern. He also urged all the parties involved to refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people," he said. "This appeal has taken on dramatic urgency following the beginning of Russian military operations."

"The tragic scenarios that everyone feared are becoming a reality. Yet there is still time for goodwill, there is still room for negotiation," he said. "We continue to pray and cast as we shall do this coming Ash Wednesday for peace in Ukraine and the entire world."

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. | Credit: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

After the first full day of Russia's attack on Thursday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 137 people had been killed and 316 were wounded, according to reports. Many of those killed appear to be Ukrainian soldiers, per the Associated Press.

In addition to the pope, a number of world leaders have condemned the aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Without provocation, without justification, without necessity: This is a premeditated attack," U.S. President Joe Biden in a speech said on Thursday. "It was always about naked aggression, about Putin's desire for empire by any means necessary."