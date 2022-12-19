Pope Francis Reveals He Wrote a Resignation Letter Years Ago in Case He Needs to Step Down

Pope Francis has already written his resignation letter in case he experiences sudden ill health or incapacitation due any reason.

The pontiff, who turned 86 on Saturday, penned the note almost a decade ago, he told a Spanish newspaper, ABC News reported Sunday.

"I have already signed my renunciation," Francis told the outlet. "I signed it and said: 'If I should become impaired for medical reasons or whatever, here is my resignation. Here you have it.'"

Pope Francis reportedly gave the letter to Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone in 2013. Though Bertone has since stepped down as Cardinal Secretary of State, Pope Francis believes the message is in good hands with his successor, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

In recent years, Francis has dealt with health challenges, including having colon surgery in 2021. He has also experienced knee pain, per ABC news, for which he recently used a wheelchair.

Should Francis resign, he would follow a precedent set by Pope Benedict XVI, making him only the second pope to do so in 600-plus years.

Benedict, who now lives in a monastery on the Vatican's grounds, left his post in February 2013 due to his advancing age and frail health.

Anthony Hopkins, left, and Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes. Netflix

At the time, the Pope thanked everyone for understanding his decision to leave his position due to his age and health. He was the first modern-era Pope to step down rather than serve for life, as is tradition in the Catholic church.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"To love the church," he said in his address at the time, "also means having the courage to take difficult decisions."