Pope Francis Meeting Celebrities Through the Years
Many celebrities and politicians have been fans of His Holiness since his papacy began in 2013
Pope Francis welcomed Queen Elizabeth II (plus Prince Philip, not pictured) for a private audience in April 2014 during her one-day visit to Rome and Vatican City.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (top) were among the well-wishers at the United to Cure international conference on cancer research in Vatican City in April 2018.
Sting and wife Trudie Styler said hello during a weekly general audience at Paul VI Hall in August of 2018.
Mark Wahlberg had the opportunity to speak in front of the figurehead when he visited the U.S. in September 2015 during the Festival of Families in Philadelphia.
Patti Smith and the Pope looked equally excited to greet one another at the Vatican in December 2017 following a benefit Christmas concert.
After screening his film Silence in Rome, director Martin Scorsese had a private audience with Pope Francis in November 2016.
Arnold Schwarzenegger gave His Holiness a book in January 2017 when visiting The Vatican for a weekly general audience.
In April 2016, Nicole Kimpel snapped a photo as beau Antonio Banderas shook hands with the figurehead in St. Peter's Square.
Singer Andrea Bocelli had a special moment with the Pope after performing with the Voices of Haiti children's choir during the August 2017 weekly general audience.
After meeting Pope John Paul II in 1999, Bono had a private audience with Pope Francis in September 2018.
Leonardo DiCaprio talked environmental issues with the Pope when the two met at The Vatican in January 2016.
Joseph Fiennes, in Italy to promote his biblical film Risen, said hello to the pontiff in February 2016.
In May 2016, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva greeted His Holiness during a meeting with the Pope's educational organization, Scholas Occurrentes.
Angelina Jolie gave a warm welcome in January 2015 while hosting a private screening of her movie Unbroken at The Vatican.
Apple's Tim Cook had a meeting of the minds with Pope Francis in January of 2016.
Similarly, Mark Zuckerberg said hello during an August 2016 visit to The Vatican.
George and Amal Clooney sported big smiles while shaking hands with Pope Francis at The Vatican during a Scholas Occurrentes event in May 2016.