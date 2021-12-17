Pope Francis Meeting Celebrities Through the Years

Many celebrities and politicians have been fans of His Holiness since his papacy began in 2013

By Kate Hogan December 17, 2021 10:00 AM

Credit: Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis welcomed Queen Elizabeth II (plus Prince Philip, not pictured) for a private audience in April 2014 during her one-day visit to Rome and Vatican City.

Credit: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (top) were among the well-wishers at the United to Cure international conference on cancer research in Vatican City in April 2018.

Credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Sting and wife Trudie Styler said hello during a weekly general audience at Paul VI Hall in August of 2018.

Credit: Carl Court/Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg had the opportunity to speak in front of the figurehead when he visited the U.S. in September 2015 during the Festival of Families in Philadelphia. 

Credit: Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images

Patti Smith and the Pope looked equally excited to greet one another at the Vatican in December 2017 following a benefit Christmas concert. 

Credit: L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP

After screening his film Silence in Rome, director Martin Scorsese had a private audience with Pope Francis in November 2016. 

Credit: L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP

Arnold Schwarzenegger gave His Holiness a book in January 2017 when visiting The Vatican for a weekly general audience.

Credit: Sipa via AP Images

In April 2016, Nicole Kimpel snapped a photo as beau Antonio Banderas shook hands with the figurehead in St. Peter's Square. 

Credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Singer Andrea Bocelli had a special moment with the Pope after performing with the Voices of Haiti children's choir during the August 2017 weekly general audience.

Credit: Sipa via AP Images

After meeting Pope John Paul II in 1999, Bono had a private audience with Pope Francis in September 2018.

Credit: L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP

Leonardo DiCaprio talked environmental issues with the Pope when the two met at The Vatican in January 2016.

Credit: L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP

Joseph Fiennes, in Italy to promote his biblical film Risen, said hello to the pontiff in February 2016.

Credit: L'Osservatore Romano/Pool photo via AP

In May 2016, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva greeted His Holiness during a meeting with the Pope's educational organization, Scholas Occurrentes.

Credit: Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie gave a warm welcome in January 2015 while hosting a private screening of her movie Unbroken at The Vatican.

Credit: Maurix/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Apple's Tim Cook had a meeting of the minds with Pope Francis in January of 2016.

Credit: MAURIX/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Similarly, Mark Zuckerberg said hello during an August 2016 visit to The Vatican.

Credit: Maurix/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney sported big smiles while shaking hands with Pope Francis at The Vatican during a Scholas Occurrentes event in May 2016.

By Kate Hogan