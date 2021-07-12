Pope Francis Makes First Public Appearance Since Colon Surgery, Leads Prayer from Hospital Balcony

Hundreds of people gathered below the pope's balcony to wish him well during his recovery, and attend his weekly prayer

Pope Francis is on the road to recovery.

Just one week after undergoing colon surgery, the pope, 84, made his first public appearance from the balcony of his hospital room outside of Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

Joined by hundreds of people below, the pope led his weekly prayer and waved to attendees before thanking them for all their prayers during his recovery, according to Today.

Later in the day, the pope shared a post on Instagram with photos from his appearance and spoke about the importance of universal health care.

"Let us pray for all the sick that may no one be left alone, that everyone receives the anointing of listening, closeness and care," the post reads. "We can all give it with a visit, a phone call, an outstretched hand."

"In these days of being hospitalized, I have experienced how important good health care is, accessible to all," the post continues. "This precious benefit must not be lost which needs everyone's commitment."

The head of the Catholic Church was first transported to Gemelli Polyclinic for the scheduled colon surgery on July 4 after his Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square.

Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, confirmed the operation in a statement, revealing that the pope's surgical intervention was for a "symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon."

"Performing the surgery is Prof. Sergio Alfieri. Dr. Alfieri is in the hospital's Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences and heads the Digestive Surgery Complex Operational Unit. He is specialized in general, digestive, colon-rectal, stomach, and pancreatic surgery," Bruni noted.

A day later, Bruni updated Pope Francis' followers with another statement, confirming he was in "good general condition, alert and breathing on his own."

The statement also revealed that the pope would remain at Rome's Gemelli Policlinic for at least a week barring any complications from the three-hour operation.

Though Sunday officially marked one week, Today reported that the pope is expected to stay in the hospital for a few more days before being discharged this week.

This is not the first health scare for Pope Francis. He opened up about nearly dying from the flu at age 21 in his book Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future, which he wrote about navigating the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020