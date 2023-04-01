Pope Francis Jokes He's 'Still Alive' After Leaving Hospital for Bronchitis Treatment

Pope Francis was released from the hospital on Saturday after seeking treatment for bronchitis, according to the Vatican.

The Vatican said the 86-year-old pontiff was hospitalized at Gemelli Polyclinic on Wednesday, where he received antibiotics administered intravenously, per the Associated Press.

When asked how he felt as he was leaving the hospital, Francis gave a thumbs up and joked, "Still alive, you know," according to the outlet.

Pope Francis' hospital stay comes after Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the Pope recently "complained of some respiratory difficulties" before visiting Policlinico A. Gemelli for "medical checks," per CNN.

Pope Francis. Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty

"The outcome of the same showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid-19 infection) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy," the spokesperson said. "Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer."

Before he was hospitalized, the pontiff spoke at his weekly general audience at St Peter's Square on Wednesday, per the outlets. Afterwards, he was taken to the hospital for what the Vatican said at the time were "previously scheduled tests." His schedule for Thursday was cleared, according to CNN.

The pope's hospitalization came as the Catholic Church prepares for one of its biggest holidays: Easter.

According to BBC, Pope Francis is scheduled to hold a Palm Sunday Mass over the weekend followed by a number of events for Easter, including a Holy Thursday Mass next week, the AP reported. However, it is unclear if the pope will attend the Way of Cross procession at the Colosseum for Good Friday.

The pontiff will also take a trip to Hungary this month, according to the BBC.