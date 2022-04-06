Pope Francis Kisses Ukrainian Flag Sent from Bucha, Stands with Children War Refugees: 'Stop This War!'

The Pope said Tuesday that he received a Ukrainian flag from the "martyred city of Bucha," which he kissed before his general audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis shows a flag that he said was brought to him from Bucha, Ukraine

Pope Francis spoke out Wednesday against Russian forces' attacks on a Ukrainian suburb, imploring Moscow to end violence against civilians in a display of support for an embattled Ukraine.

Bucha, a village located outside Kyiv that had been occupied by Russian forces from Feb. 27 to March 31, has emerged as a symbol of Russia's brutality, with photos and reports from the ground showing civilian casualties crowding mass graves and littering streets.

"Recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought new atrocities, such as the massacre of Bucha," the pontiff, 85, told the general audience at the Vatican, according to CBS News.

The middle-class community reported more than 320 civilians were killed in the conflict, according to a statement released by the Vatican. Moscow has denied the allegations, with a Kremlin spokesperson telling reporters Tuesday that satellite images and video of a ravaged Bucha are "a forgery aimed at denigrating the Russian army," despite the numerous reports documented by humanitarian groups and those on the ground.

"Ever more horrendous cruelties [are occurring], even against civilians, women, and helpless children," he said, according to Vatican News.

"They are victims whose innocent blood cries out to heaven and implores: 'Stop this war! Let the weapons fall silent! Stop sowing death and destruction,'" he added, per CBS News.

With refugees of the war pouring into Italy and other European nations, the Pope invited several displaced Ukrainian children to join him onstage, giving them each a chocolate Easter egg.

"These children had to flee, and have come to a strange land," he said, per Vatican News. "This is one of the fruits of war. Let us not forget them, and let us not forget the Ukrainian people."

The United States, European Union and G7 on Wednesday announced more sanctions against Russia for the war, including a full block on Russia's largest financial institution, Sberbank, as well as Alfa Bank, a large private bank.