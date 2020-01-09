Pope Francis Kisses Nun After Jokingly Asking Her to Promise She Won't Bite Him

Image zoom Pope Francis VOA

Pope Francis has one condition for those who want to give him a kiss: “Don’t bite!”

On Wednesday, while greeting a crowd of people before his weekly General Audience, Pope Francis was stopped by a nun, who asked if she could have a kiss.

“Bacio, Papa!” the nun said, which means “A kiss, pope!” Reuters reported.

The Pope, 83, happily obliged to the request, but joked “Oh, [but] you bite!” according to Reuters. He then said, “Stay calm! I will give you a kiss, but you stay calm. Don’t bite!”

The nun hilariously agreed saying, “Si!” Reuters reported. The Pope then kissed the nun on her cheek.

The sweet moment was captured on video, shared by VOA News, showing the Pope shaking hands with the nun before she reveals her request.

Though the audio is too low to hear, the Pope is seen making a no-like gesture to the nun before going in for the kiss.

He sweetly clasps her face in his hands and kisses her on the check, prompting her to jump for joy.

The surrounding crowd erupts with applause and cheers.

The heartwarming exchange comes a week after Pope Francis slapped a woman’s hand after she grabbed him and refused to let go.

The head of the Catholic Church was proceeding through St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, shaking hands with spectators as he walked to a nearby nativity scene display when the woman grabbed him.

In footage of the moment, the pontiff greets the crowd focusing on the children who had gathered to meet him.

When he makes his way down the line, a woman whom he is about to be in front of next excitedly does the sign of the cross believing she is about to meet the religious leader.

However, the Pope then turns away from the crowd and the woman starts shouting at Pope Francis to get his attention. It is not clear what the woman was saying.

The woman then reaches for his hand before pulling the head of the Catholic Church toward her.

The Pope appears shocked and then angry as he repetitively slaps her hand to free himself from her grip, before his security steps in to calm the woman.

Pope Francis later apologized for his behavior on Jan. 1, addressing the faithful in Vatican City he said, “So many times we lose patience, even me, and I apologize for yesterday’s bad example,” according to multiple outlets, including The Washington Post.