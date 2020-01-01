Pope Francis Apologizes for Slapping Woman's Hand After She Grabbed Him and Wouldn't Let Go

Pope Francis is expressing remorse over the New Year’s Eve incident in which he slapped a woman’s hand after she grabbed him from a crowd and refused to relinquish her grip.

Addressing the faithful on Wednesday in Vatican City, the head of the Catholic Church, 82, said, “So many times we lose patience, even me, and I apologize for yesterday’s bad example,” according to multiple outlets, including The Washington Post.

In his New Year’s Day homily, he also said, “All violence inflicted on women is a desecration of God,” according to Reuters. “How often is a woman’s body sacrificed on the profane altar of advertising, profit, pornography … [it] must be freed from consumerism, it must be respected and honored.”

“Women are sources of life. Yet they are continually insulted, beaten, raped, forced to prostitute themselves and to suppress the life they bear in the womb,” he said, reports CNN, adding during his address that women “should be fully included in decision-making processes.”

“Every step forward for women, is a step forward for humanity as a whole,” the pope said.

Pope Francis was proceeding through St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Tuesday night, shaking hands with spectators as he walked to a nearby nativity scene display when a woman grabbed him, according to Reuters.

In footage of the moment, the pontiff greeted the crowd, focusing on the children who had gathered to meet him. When he made his way down the line, a woman he was set to be in front of next excitedly did the sign of the cross, believing she was about to meet the religious leader.

The pope then turned away from the crowd, and the woman (who has not been identified) started calling to him, seemingly to get his attention. She then reached for his hand and pulled him toward her.

Pope Francis appeared shocked and then angry as he repetitively slapped her hand to free himself from her grip, before his security then also stepped in to calm the woman.

That was not the only incident during the chaotic evening.

Also on Tuesday, the pope was seen helping a young boy who fell over the barriers separating the crowds. After checking to see if the child was okay, he kissed the boy on the head and gave him a rosary.

Earlier in the day, Pope Francis tweeted his message to his followers about heading into the new year by reflecting on the year past.

“Let us give thanks to God for His grace, which has sustained us in this past year, and with joy let us raise a song of praise to Him,” he wrote.