Pope Benedict XVI's Life in Photos

01 of 09 Pope Benedict XVI's Early Years German Catholic News Agency KNA via Getty Joseph Ratzinger (pictured second from right) was born on April 16, 1927 in Bavaria, Germany. He lived through the Third Reich under Hitler; though his father, a government servant, was a Nazi resistor and Ratzinger himself entered the seminary in preparation for priesthood in his teens, he was conscripted into mandatory service for the Hitler Youth and drafted into the German airforce. He deserted his post and was captured by American soldiers as a prisoner of war for 18 months before being released and returning to his seminary studies. His biographer Matthew Bunson shared that the future pope's own writings at the time expressed his disgust with the Nazi regime: "They had to move because of pressure to conform to the Nazi party and the whole ideology of the period. That, combined with his own Catholic experience, made him very opposed to the ideology of the Nazis."

02 of 09 Pope Benedict XIV's Early Career Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty He began his service as a chaplain in Munich in 1951, and moved quickly up the ranks of the Church, acquiring professorships and even cofounding a Catholic review journal, Communio. Before being ordained as pope, he was named archbishop of Munich and Freising in March 1977, according to Biography.com. In June of the same year, he was promoted to cardinal.

03 of 09 Pope Benedict XVI Is Ordained Daniele Venturelli/WireImage In 2005, cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was chosen to succeed John Paul II as the new pope, and chose the pontiff name Benedict. At age 78, he was the oldest pope to be ordained in 275 years. Not only that, he was the first German pope to be elected in 1,000 years.

04 of 09 Pope Benedict XVI Meets the Obamas Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Pope Benedict XVI meets with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during an audience in Vatican City, Italy in 2009.

05 of 09 Pope Benedict XVI & the Queen Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Pope Benedict is pictured talking to Queen Elizabeth II as they leave The Palace of Holyroodhouse during a visit to the U.K. in 2010.

06 of 09 Pope Benedict XVI Wears Many Hats VATICAN/AFP via Getty The pope temporarily traded in his zucchetto for a sombrero while visiting Leon, Mexico in 2005.

07 of 09 Pope Benedict XVI on Christmas Franco Origlia/Getty Pope Benedict XVI leads Christmas night mass at St. Peter's Basilica on Dec. 24, 2012.

08 of 09 Pope Benedict XVI Steps Down Franco Origlia/Getty Pope Benedict XVI leads his final audience before retiring in Feb. 2013, a decision he made as a result of his advanced age and declining health. He was the first pope to resign from his position since Gregory XII in 1415. During his time in the office of Pope, Benedict XVI made strides in responding to the allegations of sexual abuse within the Church, including dismissing hundreds of accused abusers from their positions and meeting with abuse survivors. But in 2022, reports came out that implicated him in covering up clerical abuse in Munich in the 1970s. Pope Francis, his successor, has defended his predecessor's record, and Benedict XIV issued an apology to victims: "I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. All the greater is my pain for the abuses and the errors that occurred in those different places during the time of my mandate."