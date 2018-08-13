8 Aww-Inspiring Real-Life Proposals Every Pop Culture Fan Will Appreciate

Whether you’re the world’s most hopeful romantic or you’ve sworn off online dating forever, one thing’s for sure: No one is immune to feeling some type of way about proposal videos. It’s hard not to smile when you’re watching a real-life take on your most favorite movies and TV shows, courtesy of an in-love couple who may make you long for the same … or make you dry-heave because the cuteness is just too overwhelming.

If you’re anything like these eager grooms-to-be, merely getting down on one knee and professing your love without throwing in a Disney reference (or two) is not enough at this point. Just ask John Stamos.

Below, we break down some of the most memorable moments from die-hard fans of Gilmore Girls, Up, Beauty and the Beast and more.

The Gilmore Girls Proposal

So I didn’t even mention it but Gilmore Girls has always been one of my favorite shows and Sebastian planned the perfect proposal and actually proposed in the actual Stars Hollow gazebo!! I’m so lucky and so happy to spend forever with him 💕 #wbtourhollywood #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/i7yqU4hUTS — johnny karate (@mollysierra_) August 5, 2018

What’s going on here? Gilmore Girls superfan Molly was proposed to by boyfriend Sebastian, who popped the question to his lady love at the actual Stars Hollow gazebo from the show. Swoon, swoon, swoon.

How will I feel after watching this? Even more hopeful about those promising Tinder matches. But still skeptical. The world is a scary place.

Hmm, one thing we couldn’t help but wonder … Will Sebastian surprise Molly with the gazebo on their wedding day?!

The Love Actually Proposal

What’s going on here? After lying to his girlfriend about getting lunch, this very thoughtful guy pulled a Love Actually and showed his partner how much he cared with a handful of sweet and funny handwritten signs.

How will I feel after watching this? You will feel seen. Especially after reading this sign: “I love you more than Kel loves orange soda.”

Hmm, one thing we couldn’t help but wonder … How many times have they watched Love Actually since becoming engaged?

The Beauty and the Beast Proposal

What’s going on here? Lee surprised Lauren by proposing to her as “Beauty and the Beast” played in the background. A not-so-subtle, sweet tribute to Beauty and the Beast.

How will I feel after watching this? Inspired to totally make-over your apartment.

Hmm, one thing we couldn’t help but wonder … Will their first dance be to the same song?

The Up Proposal

What’s going on here? An Up-inspired proposal between two high school sweethearts, Eric and Katherine, whose all-time favorite movie is the Pixar classic. In case you were wondering, this proposal called for 700 balloons, an Our Adventure Book scrapbook, more than 100 roses and a violinist.

How will I feel after watching this? True love is real, y’all.

Hmm, one thing we couldn’t help but wonder … Did the couple’s friends, who were behind the camera, ugly-cry, too?

The Harry Potter Proposal

What’s going on here? After 10 years together, this thoughtful girlfriend decided to propose to her longtime love (a Harry Potter fanatic!) at Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

How will I feel after watching this? Like you need to book a trip to Orlando, stat.

Hmm, one thing we couldn’t help but wonder … Was butterbeer served at their wedding?

The Cinderella Proposal

What’s going on here? The winner of the Ultimate Disney Proposal Contest gifted his girlfriend a day of glam, a princess-worthy dress, a surprise visit from her family and a horse-drawn carriage ride.

How will I feel after watching this? Inspired and ready to find your own Prince Charming. Maybe.

Hmm, one thing we couldn’t help but wonder … Exactly how many tears were shed at the wedding?

The Star Wars Proposal

What’s going on here? Short and sweet! Dressed as Han Solo and Princess Leia, superfans Alex and Amanda stood next to Star Wars actor Mark Hamill to get their picture taken, only for Alex to get down on one knee.

How will I feel after watching this? You’ll be left wanting to re-watch Star Wars.

Hmm, one thing we couldn’t help but wonder … Will Mark Hamill be their officiant?

The Game of Thrones Proposal

What’s going on here? Girl organizes a cosplay photo shoot. Boy surprises said girl with a proposal in the middle of it — Game of Thrones style, with the girl dressed up as Cersei Lannister and her boyfriend dressed up as The Mountain.

How will I feel after watching this? Still upset about that time your boyfriend watched the season finale of GoT without you.

Hmm, one thing we couldn’t help but wonder … What was on the unsuspecting bride’s mind as this was all going down? Her expression is priceless.