Quintuplets — 2 Boys, 3 Girls — Born in Poland to Mom of 7 Children, Including 2 Sets of Twins: 'Miracle'

A family in Poland is living out their own Cheaper by the Dozen story!

Dominika Clarke, 37, gave birth to quintuplets — two boys and three girls — at University Hospital in Krakow on Sunday, according to the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The babies were delivered prematurely via cesarean section on Sunday, while Dominika was less than 30 weeks pregnant, per the reports.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Dominika described her latest pregnancy as a "miracle," according to AFP.

"We were planning to have an eighth child but there turned out to be more," Dominika told reporters Tuesday.

Lukasz Gagulski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dominika and her British husband Vince are now the proud parents of 12 children, including two other sets of twins, per the reports.

The seven other children range in age from 10 months to 12 years old.

Their youngest children — Arianna Daisy, Elizabeth May, Evangeline Rose, Charles Patrick, and Henry James — are still on respiratory support following Sunday's birth, according to AFP.

Lukasz Gagulski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Doctors said the babies — who weighed between 710 and 1,400 grams (1.6 and 3.06 lbs.) — are currently doing well, the AP reported.

Dominika also said she was feeling "much better than I had expected," per the outlet. Now, she is looking forward to what comes next for her family.

"If you have a system, a calm approach and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really cool life with such a large bunch of children," Dominika said, according to the AP.

Lukasz Gagulski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The hospital has said the odds of conceiving quintuplets are one in 52 million, according to AFP.

"As a mathematician, I like these kinds of statistics," Dominika told reporters, per the outlet.