Young Boy Suffers Burns After Using Spray Sanitizer Purchased at New Jersey 7-Eleven: Police

Image zoom The spray sanitizer bottles River Vale Police Department

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating after a product from 7-Eleven allegedly caused a young boy to suffer burns on his body.

The River Vale Police Department in Westwood first learned of the incident on Monday evening, shortly after the boy posted photos on social media showing his arm and leg with “apparent burns,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said the photos were snapped after the boy allegedly used a spray sanitizer that he had recently purchased at the River Vale 7-Eleven. Demand for sanitizing products has been high amid concerns of Coronavirus.

Once they learned of the issue, police went to the convenience store around 8:15 p.m. and seized all remaining bottles of the spray sanitizer, according to the post. At this time, it is unclear what was inside the bottle that caused the burns.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for 7-Eleven said they are aware of the incident and prioritizing the health of their customers.

RELATED: 95-Year-Old 7-Eleven Worker Has Happily Been Paid in Coffee Instead of Money for 30 Years

“The safety and well-being of 7-Eleven customers is of utmost importance and our hearts are with this young man at this time,” the spokesperson said. “This store is owned by a 7-Eleven Franchisee. Franchisees operate as independent business owners and are obligated to comply with all federal, state and local laws related to the operations of their stores.”

“We understand the severity of this situation and are cooperating with local law enforcement,” the spokesperson continued. “We are reviewing this matter internally and will take appropriate action.”

As officials continue to investigate, Lieutenant John DeVoe with the River Vale Police Department has urged people who may have purchased the sanitizer at the River Vale 7-Eleven to avoid using the product.

RELATED VIDEO: General Mills Recalls 5 Lb. Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour Over Salmonella Fears

DeVoe said it is believed that approximately one dozen bottles were sold to customers on Monday.

“While further investigation is underway, our first priority is to make the public aware that they should not use this item if they purchased it at the River Vale 7-Eleven,” he said in a statement on Facebook. “As far as we know, this issue is limited to the River Vale store at this time.”

“We have alerted local, county, and state authorities and our investigation is ongoing at this time,” DeVoe added.

Anyone who may have purchased the spray sanitizer from the River Vale 7-Eleven is asked to contact the River Vale Police Department at (201) 664-1111.