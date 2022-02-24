Kent Police Department in Washington state said that the woman "had been inside the car for 9 days alone in the tow yard during near freezing weather"

Washington Police Rescue Woman with Disabilities Who Was Trapped in Car at Tow Yard for 9 Days

A woman with disabilities in Washington state has been rescued after spending nine days in a car during what authorities are describing as "near freezing weather."

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the Kent Police Department revealed that the "severely disabled adult" woman, who is not named, was reported missing by her sister on Feb. 14.

Officials went on to say that the woman "was last seen on February 5, 2022 when her mother, a 45-year-old Kent resident, parked her vehicle at a gas station in [Kent] and walked off, leaving her daughter inside the car."

According to the police department, they "determined through investigation that the vehicle had been privately towed, at the request of the gas station personnel, to a lot in Burien."

Once Kent PD contracted the tow yard, employees at the latter located the woman inside the vehicle that had been towed.

"She had been inside the car for 9 days alone in the tow yard during near freezing weather," the Facebook post reveals.

Officers "immediately requested medical aid," they say, and the woman "was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Kent PD adds.

A manager at Skyway Towing and Rescue, Bon Pauza, told Fox 13 Seattle that they "found a lady in the backseat covered over by clothing and other detritus, so she couldn't be seen."

He added that the woman was unresponsive when medical helped arrived, after his driver knocked on the window of the locked car to no response.

"I've been in this industry for over 30 years and this is the first time I've ever seen it. It's never happened before," Pauza told the news outlet.