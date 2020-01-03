Police Release Dashcam Video of Car Speeding Off Cliff to Find Driver Who Hasn't Been Seen Since

Image zoom Car before launching off cliff San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in California need the public’s help after a car was seen speeding off a cliffside highway, never to be seen again.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has released footage from a car driving on Highway 1 that caught on camera an oncoming car zooming off the road and launching into the air.

In the video, which was taken the morning of December 30, a dark-colored vehicle can be seen quickly driving along the highway’s edge. Without slowing down, it continues to drive right off the cliff and can be seen momentarily airborne before leaving the camera’s frame.

WARNING: Footage below may be disturbing to some readers

RELATED: Teen Rock Climber Survives 500-ft Fall While Hiking in Oregon: ‘He’s in Good Spirits’

Despite search efforts from multiple agencies, there has been no sign of the vehicle or the driver or any other people who may have inside, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook Thursday. While tire tracks were found on the cliff and some car parts were discovered in the water, it was unclear if those car parts were related to this incident, The Mercury News reported.

However, the search was suspended on Monday because of “dangerous water conditions,” and remained so as of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said in its statement on Facebook.

RELATED: 51 Injured in Massive 69-Car Pile-Up Caused by Heavy Fog and Icy Roads on Virginia Interstate

The portion of Highway 1 in Northern California where the incident occurred happened just south of Gray Whale Cove State Beach, the sheriff’s office said, which is about 26 miles south of San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol is asking for anyone with knowledge of the incident or helpful information to call 415-407-3741.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.