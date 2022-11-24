Police Officer and His Wife Adopt Girl Who Was Dropped Off at an Indiana Baby Box When She Was 1 Day Old

"Myah was truly an answer to our prayer," Shelby Faltynski said of welcoming a daughter into her family after she was surrendered at a Safe Haven baby box months earlier

Published on November 24, 2022
An Indiana police officer and his wife are officially parents to an infant girl who was dropped off at a baby box when she was less than a day old.

Bruce Faltynski, a Mishawaka police officer, and his wife Shelby Faltynski adopted their daughter Myah months after she was surrendered at a location in Lake County, according to Louisville's CBS affiliate WLKY.

Indiana's Safe Haven Law allows a person to anonymously give up a baby who is younger than 30 days without fear of arrest or prosecution, according to the Indianapolis Star.

"It just makes me think moms know that they have an option," Shelby told WLKY. "Myah was truly an answer to our prayer and hopefully we were the answer to the prayer of her mommy as well."

Shelby told South Bend station WNDU that a doctor who examined the newborn said she was less than 24 hours old when she was dropped off at the Safe Haven baby box.

"We are so grateful for Myah's birth mom. She made a really courageous decision," she said.

Myah was initially admitted to the NICU at a local hospital, where doctors determined she had a stroke, WNDU reported.

The baby is now doing well and reaching her milestones, according to the station.

Myah joined the Faltynskis and her new 8-year-old sister Kaia, who was adopted by the couple in March, to finalize the adoption in court last week.

"We just feel overwhelmed with gratitude," the couple said, according to WDRB. "It has been a really long wait."

The Mishawaka Police Department, where Bruce works, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple celebrated welcoming Myah into their family by posing with their daughters for photos that were posted to Shelby's Facebook page.

Shelby, who works as a nurse practitioner according to her Facebook profile, also changed her cover photo to an image of her holding her smiling daughter.

