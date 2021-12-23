Police Officer Saves Texas Couple's Wedding, Locates Stolen Rings Day Before Ceremony

Emery and Sam Bundy were days away from their wedding ceremony when their rings were stolen, causing a local police officer to take action

A North Texas couple is in newlywed bliss thanks in part to a local police officer who helped save their wedding day.

On Friday, the bride and groom, Emery and Sam Bundy, were shopping at a Lewisville, Texas, At Home decor store for a basket that would hold blankets to keep their wedding guests warm at Sunday's ceremony.

"We were checking out, and this woman switches out the cart, and takes my purse," Emery told WFAA. The purse contained the pair's wedding rings, thousands of dollars, and their IDs. It also had critical items for their honeymoon in Hawaii.

During a sit-down with Fox & Friends Tuesday, Sam said he was initially "confused" when his then-fiancée told him their wedding necessities had been stolen. "We approached the store and they actually got us camera footage of what was going on," he said. "We knew at that point it got stolen so I was pretty concerned."

Lewisville police officer Charles Bonar intervened and ultimately caught the perpetrators.

He recalled arriving at the scene Friday, speaking to the couple, and taking a look at surveillance footage. He said he then went into work Saturday, determined to track down their belongings.

"I was given an opportunity and was just doing my job," Bonar told WFAA, adding: "I was able to review vehicles matching the description of the vehicle and found a tag."

He approached the suspects and recovered the rings, as well as the other stolen items. He returned them at the couple's rehearsal dinner the night before their big day.

"I was completely shocked," Emery said. "I knew he was coming because he gave us a heads up. But I actually had my back turned when he first walked into the room. Everybody broke out into applause because of course we told everybody."

"The second I saw him, I just cried my eyes out," she continued.

"The best part of the silver lining is she had a family heirloom in that purse and she got it back," Sam told WFAA.

"The officer was so wonderful," Emery added.