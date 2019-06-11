Police Officer Fakes Traffic Stop to Propose to High School Sweetheart: 'I Just Started Bawling'

Image zoom Patrick Rose

When Alexis McCart was pulled over by Lawrenceville Police Officer Michael Peterson with her friends and asked to step out of the vehicle, she was not expecting what was to come next.

While being questioned about her whereabouts, confused as to what was going on, McCart turned around to find her boyfriend, DeKalb County Police Officer John Heart, on one knee.

“I was so nervous; I didn’t know what was going on,” McCart told the Gwinnett Daily Post. “Then [Peterson] got us out of the car, and I was like, ‘Why is he doing this? What is going on?’ ”

“I turned around and there [Heart] was, and I just started bawling,” she added. “I was in such shock — you can tell by the picture. I literally had no clue.”

Image zoom John Heart and Alexis McCart Patrick Rose

Image zoom Alexis McCart's engagement ring Patrick Rose

Heart said the plan for the proposal — which took place Tuesday, June 4 — came together just hours before it happened. Peterson and fellow officer Patrick Rose helped Heart come up with the plan.

“I was bouncing between three different options, but it was Patrick who really gave me the idea,” Heart told the outlet. “The main problem was Lexi was not going to be driving — her friend was — so we had to figure out how to make that work out. It was also a matter of me getting off work in time, but I just left an hour early and got to Lawrenceville as fast as possible.”

Her friends stalled McCart by grabbing a bite to eat until Heart was ready. They then drove to the spot where they coordinated to have the car pulled over by Peterson, who improvised and told the group he was searching for suspects who had been at Walmart.

When everyone, including McCart, finally stepped out of the vehicle, they handed her a calendar that had “Mrs. Alexis Heart” written on it. That’s when she turned around to find her high school sweetheart — whom Today reports she’s been dating for four years — popping the question.

Of course, McCart accepted the proposal, and while they don’t have a wedding date set just yet, she told the Gwinnett Daily Post she would love to get married on Oct. 4 — a nod to the police code 10-4, typically meaning “you got it.”