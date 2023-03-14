Cop Died and Was Revived 3 Times After Getting Pinned by Metal Gate in Freak Accident: 'Truly a Miracle'

Oklahoma Deputy Jeremy McCain, who is a single dad to a 7-year-old son, is recovering from a broken neck and other injuries after a low-speed crash on a school campus

By
Published on March 14, 2023 01:20 PM
Jeremy McCain
Photo: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

An Oklahoma County police officer is fighting for his life after he was critically injured in a freak accident last week.

Deputy Jeremy McCain was leaving Oklahoma Christian School in his patrol car on Friday when he collided with a security gate, which entered the vehicle and pinned him inside, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said at a press conference on Monday.

The patrol car was traveling "less than 10 miles per hour" as he attempted to pull out of the driveway just before 7 p.m., the sheriff added.

McCain, who is a single father, suffered "severe crushing injuries" as a result of the accident, the OSCO said on Facebook.

He died three times Friday night, according to the sheriff: Once at the scene of the crash, a second time at the emergency room of OU Medical Center as doctors massaged his heart, and a third time while in surgery.

"It is truly a miracle that he is still with us," Johnson said of McCain, who will celebrate 11 years on the force in June.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McCain was driving uphill in the dark when he collided with the metal gate and became trapped, Johnson told reporters on Monday.

OSCO Public Information Officer Aaron Brilbeck said the gate is typically used to block off the road, according to NBC affiliate KFOR.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident immediately began to help the officer, Johnson said. In a letter, McCain's family said two medical professionals were among those who "reacted quickly" and gave McCain "a fighting chance" at survival.

"It's because of their efforts that Jeremy is still alive," Johnson told reporters.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office shared a photo of McCain holding a toy pirate, which they said is his 7-year-old son's "favorite."

"He has a kiddo here who needs his dad," Johnson said, noting that the young boy is autistic. "Jeremy is everything to his kid."

Jeremy McCain
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

McCain was in "stable but critical condition" on Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

CT scans show that the officer has not sustained any significant brain damage, Johnson told reporters Monday. Among his injuries is a broken neck, though the full extent is unclear.

In the family letter read by Johnson, McCain's loved ones said the veteran officer "continues to fight the good fight" and "has defeated many odds thus far."

"If any of you have met Jeremy, you would know that he is both mentally and physically strong," the family said. "He is a warrior."

No one is at fault for the accident, Johnson said at the press conference. "Sometimes bad things just happen," he told reporters, "and this is just one of the things."

More than $60,000 has been raised via GoFundMe to support the single dad following Friday's accident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the sheriff.

Related Articles
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Children Dead, 2 Injured in Stabbing at Texas Home During Child Protective Services Visit
Heather Glasgow https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10162577885013975&set=a.491659373974
Oklahoma Mom of Two Dead After Accident During First Solo Skydive
Tesla Driver Killed After Crashing into Firetruck in Calif.
Driver Killed, Passenger Critically Injured After Tesla Crashes into Firetruck on Calif. Highway
High School Teacher and Father of 4 Dies After Getting Pinned Between 2 Buses
Ala. Teacher and Father of 4 Dies After Getting Pinned Between Buses Before Class: 'Tremendous Loss'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
Orange County Florida Courthouse in Orlando
Janitor, 72, Gets Trapped in Cell for 3 Days Without Food After Door Shut Behind Her While Cleaning
Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner arrives at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans to Pray for 'Speedy Recovery' of 'Brother' Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Out of Surgery After Suffering 'Blunt Chest Trauma and Orthopedic Injuries' from Accident
This image provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Deputy Isaiah Cordero. Cordero, a Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 while trying to stop a car. The suspect was later killed. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP); In this undated photo provided by the Riverside County Sheriff, Deputy Darnell Calhoun, right, poses with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Biano, left, in Riverside, Calif. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. (Riverside County Sheriff via AP)
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Was Helping Family, Neighbors Clear 'Large Snowfall' amid Power Outages Before Accident
Park City Mountain Resort
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Florida Test Drive Turns Deadly When Car Shopper Crashes into Another Vehicle
Test Drive Turns Deadly in Florida When Car Shopper, 86, Collides with Another Vehicle
At least 10 LA County sheriff's recruits struck by car in Whittier
5 Calif. Law Enforcement Cadets in Critical Condition, 17 Injured After Being Hit by SUV While Running
A broken power line lays across a country road. It has snapped after severe winds.
2 Dead After Being Electrocuted by Downed Power Line as Tropical Storm Nicole Slams Florida
Students Killed Oklahoma
6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed in Crash with Semi Truck: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau, pastor of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Marrero
'Beloved' Pastor Found Dead in Church Carpentry Workshop After 'Tragic' Woodworking Accident