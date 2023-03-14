Cop Died and Was Revived 3 Times After Getting Pinned by Metal Gate in Freak Accident: 'Truly a Miracle'

An Oklahoma County police officer is fighting for his life after he was critically injured in a freak accident last week.

Deputy Jeremy McCain was leaving Oklahoma Christian School in his patrol car on Friday when he collided with a security gate, which entered the vehicle and pinned him inside, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said at a press conference on Monday.

The patrol car was traveling "less than 10 miles per hour" as he attempted to pull out of the driveway just before 7 p.m., the sheriff added.

McCain, who is a single father, suffered "severe crushing injuries" as a result of the accident, the OSCO said on Facebook.

He died three times Friday night, according to the sheriff: Once at the scene of the crash, a second time at the emergency room of OU Medical Center as doctors massaged his heart, and a third time while in surgery.

"It is truly a miracle that he is still with us," Johnson said of McCain, who will celebrate 11 years on the force in June.

McCain was driving uphill in the dark when he collided with the metal gate and became trapped, Johnson told reporters on Monday.

OSCO Public Information Officer Aaron Brilbeck said the gate is typically used to block off the road, according to NBC affiliate KFOR.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident immediately began to help the officer, Johnson said. In a letter, McCain's family said two medical professionals were among those who "reacted quickly" and gave McCain "a fighting chance" at survival.

"It's because of their efforts that Jeremy is still alive," Johnson told reporters.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office shared a photo of McCain holding a toy pirate, which they said is his 7-year-old son's "favorite."

"He has a kiddo here who needs his dad," Johnson said, noting that the young boy is autistic. "Jeremy is everything to his kid."

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

McCain was in "stable but critical condition" on Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

CT scans show that the officer has not sustained any significant brain damage, Johnson told reporters Monday. Among his injuries is a broken neck, though the full extent is unclear.

In the family letter read by Johnson, McCain's loved ones said the veteran officer "continues to fight the good fight" and "has defeated many odds thus far."

"If any of you have met Jeremy, you would know that he is both mentally and physically strong," the family said. "He is a warrior."

No one is at fault for the accident, Johnson said at the press conference. "Sometimes bad things just happen," he told reporters, "and this is just one of the things."

More than $60,000 has been raised via GoFundMe to support the single dad following Friday's accident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the sheriff.