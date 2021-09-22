Police allege in a statement that a "large amount of methamphetamine had been introduced to the building's water system and then continued throughout the building"

Police Investigating After N.M. Motel Guest Claims They Were Hit in Eye by Meth Shot Out of Faucet

Police in Portales, New Mexico are investigating a strange incident at a Super 8 Motel.

Last week, authorities were called to the Super 8 on U.S. Route 70 after a guest said a "piece of methamphetamine" struck "them in the eye after it came out of a faucet," a news release from the Portales Police Department states.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A spokesperson for Super 8 Motel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

When officers arrived to the scene, they determined that the substance was indeed methamphetamine, police say.

Police alleged in the statement that a "large amount of methamphetamine had been introduced to the building's water system and then continued throughout the building."

In a follow-up statement posted Saturday, authorities said that more of the illicit drug was allegedly found in multiple other locations, including inside an ice machine.

In response, Portales has suspended water service to the lodging establishment to "stop the potential for contamination of the city's water supply and to protect those still occupying the building," police said.

Upon inspection, however, Portales Public Works and the New Mexico State Police determined that the city's water supply has not been contaminated at this time, the statement revealed.

Still, state police "are handling the potential hazardous material situation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The building is equipped with a device intended to prevent water back flow into the City's water system and the water was turned off to the building for further precautions and safety measures," the follow-up statement added.