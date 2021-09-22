Police have yet to determine how she arrived in the "inaccessible terrain" where she was found

Police Identify Woman Found in Croatia with No Memory of Her Name or How She Got There

Police have been able to identify the woman who was found on a remote part of a Croatian island earlier this month and didn't remember her name or how she ended up there.

The woman was identified as 57-year-old Slovakian woman Daniela Adamcova, according to the Associated Press. Local outlets reported that she was identified thanks to a tip from the U.S., where she reportedly lived until moving to Ireland in 2015, per the AP.

Police said in a statement that while they are still looking into how she arrived in the "inaccessible terrain" where she was found on the island of Krk, she appeared to have arrived in Croatia as a tourist.

Although she was found with cuts and bruises on her face, police have determined that the injuries were not the result of any criminal act.

While in the U.S., Adamcova once reportedly made jewelry for a company operating out of Second Space, a coworking space in Downtown Los Angeles, according to The Daily Beast. Nina Smidt, a former manager for the company, told the outlet that Adamcova got the position thanks to a non-profit organization that helps the homeless.

"[She] had run into hard times and bad luck. But she was a really good worker, smart, and she has a wonderful heart," Smidt told the outlet, noting that she recognized Adamcova from the photo "immediately."

According to a 2008 profile in a local Slovakian news outlet, Adamcova moved to the U.S. in 1984 at the age of 19 in order to pursue jewelry design, reported The Daily Beast.

Adamcova told the local outlet that throughout the course of her career she had been able to sell her designs to a number of stars — including Diana Ross and Brigitte Bardot — and that one of her pieces also appeared on an episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

She returned to Slovakia in 2000 but eventually went back to the U.S., although the timing and reasons behind the move are unknown, reported The Daily Beast.

Adamcova, who was found without a phone or any identifying document on Sept. 12, was first spotted sitting on a rock near the village of Soline around 10 a.m. that day, local news outlet 24Sata reported, according to The Guardian.

"We got the call in the morning of the 12th about the person, injured, on the beach in the remote area. She has been there from the night before and obviously has spent the night there, according to the information we got," a spokesperson for Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) previously told PEOPLE in a statement.

"Immediately our team from Rijeka reached out and located her. She was confused and disoriented, with minor bruises and wounds. Our team administered first aid and evacuated her," they added.

The area where the woman was found has been described as "extremely inaccessible" by local residents.

"It's very strange she was in the area at all," one person told 24Sata, The Guardian reported.