"Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers," the Miami-Dade Police Department asked

Police Identify 4 More Victims, Including a Mother and Son, Out of 9 in Miami Condo Collapse

As police continue to investigate the cause of the Champlain Towers South Condo collapse in Surfside, Florida last week, authorities have released the names of four of the nine victims who died in the tragic incident.

On Sunday, the Miami-Dade Police Department identified Luis Bermudez, 26, Anna Ortiz, 46, Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74, and Leon Oliwkowicz, 80, as victims of the condo building's partial collapse on June 24.

"Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers," police tweeted of the victims. The bodies were recovered from the rubble over the weekend.

According to the Miami Herald, Bermúdez had muscular dystrophy and used a wheelchair. Ortiz and Bermudez were mother and son.

On Sunday, an official for the Venezuelan Embassy to the United States shared his sympathies for Elvira and Oliwkowicz, who were Venezuelan, the Herald reported.

"No one prepares us for such harsh news and tragedies… Our deepest condolences and support for family and friends," tweeted Brian Fincheltub, the Director of Consular Affairs of the Venezuelan Embassy, per a translation from Spanish.

Authorities named four of the five initial victims discovered over the weekend, announcing that Stacie Dawn Fang, 54, Antonio Lozano, 83, Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel LaFont, 54, were killed in the tragic collapse. The identity of the fifth victim has not been disclosed.

Fang is the parent of Jonah Handler, a 15-year-old teen who was rescued just hours after the 12-story beachfront high-rise collapsed.

The mother had been pulled from the debris and taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, but later died, the Miami Herald reported.

As of Monday, CNN reports that 152 people remain missing while 134 have been reported as safe, as rescuers continue to search the site of the catastrophe.

Speaking at a press conference Saturday night, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that first responders will keep pushing in the days-long search and rescue mission.