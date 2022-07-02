Local police found the bodies when responding to a report saying that bodies were stacking up after the owner of the home got behind on processing them

Police Find 31 Decomposing Bodies and 16 Cremated Remains at Funeral Home in Indiana

A total of 31 decomposing bodies and 16 cremated remains have been found at an Indiana funeral home on Friday.

Police made the grisly discovery at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville after being tipped off.

"They were located throughout the entire business in different locations," Maj. Isaac Parker told WDRB News. "Some of which had been there from as early as March," Parker continued, adding they were in "advanced stages of decomposition."

A source told WDRB News that police responded to the funeral home on a report at 10 p.m. saying that bodies were stacking up after the owner got behind on processing them. People in the area noticed a stench coming from the funeral home after the air conditioning cut out, it was reported.

At the beginning of their investigation, a large semi-truck pulled up with a refrigerated truck in the back to retrieve the bodies, WHAS11 reports. The remains were transferred to the Clark County Coroner's Office in the hopes of identifying all of the individuals, WDRB reports.

During the investigation, which lasted several hours, law enforcement and regulatory agencies secured the building and worked in yellow hazmat suits, WLKY reports.

Gladys Bautista with WLKY reported that the owner of the home has already spoken to authorities.

No suspect has been charged with anything at this time, Parker told WDRB.

"We're working with the Clark County Prosecutor's Office to ensure that the investigation is efficient and successful," Parker added.

The Jeffersonville police department is also working with the Clark County Sheriff's Department, the Indiana State Police, the Clark County Coroner's Office, Clark County Emergency Management, the Clark County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in the ongoing investigation, WAVE News reports.

The Jeffersonville police department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE request for comment.

PEOPLE has reached out to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville to request a comment but did not immediately receive a response.