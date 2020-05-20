Police Break Up Florida Block Party Involving 3,000 People and Deny Racism Claims

"Our response to last night's events in DeLand was not about race. It's about public safety," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood

A weekend block party in Florida with nearly 3,000 attendees ended in several arrests and at least one shooting — and officials have since denied claims that officers’ actions were racially motivated.

The massive outdoor gathering in DeLand kicked off Saturday afternoon, and went into early Sunday morning, at which point things took a chaotic turn, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sheriff’s office deputies and DeLand Police Department officers responded to the scene and “encountered several issues,” including someone pointing a long gun out of the window of a car and two convicted felons handing off a loaded gun, officials said.

“Where else in Volusia County does a mob of thousands of people pack the streets? Where else are people throwing glass bottles at law enforcement and sucker punching deputies? How are we supposed to turn a blind eye to someone pointing a gun at a crowd, or two convicted felons exchanging a loaded gun right in front of our face?” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a statement. “Our response to last night's events in DeLand was not about race. It's about public safety.”

"While we may be reopening different parts of the city, county and state, no one should be having any large gatherings until the governor says it's safe to do so," said DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger, highlighting the importance of social distancing during the pandemic, CNN reported.

The first incident occurred around 10:30 p.m., and the VCSO said the gun was pointed in the direction of a deputy and pedestrians who were gathered at a nearby gas station.

Then, just after midnight, deputies said they witnessed two men exchanging a firearm. When told to drop the gun, one of the men threw the firearm down and ran away, though he was later taken to the ground by deputies, the VCSO said.

He was found to have a criminal history, including 25 felony charges, and was out on bond at the time of the incident, authorities said. He was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, inciting a riot and resisting an officer without violence.

The second man involved in the exchange was arrested on the same charges, except for tampering with evidence. He was also charged with possession of a concealed firearm, the VCSO said.

After the two men were secured, however, members of the crowd began lashing out at the deputies and officers, two of whom were hit with a cup of alcohol, authorities said.

As the person who threw the alcohol was being taken into custody, a deputy was sucker-punched by a man who immediately fled the area, the VCSO said.

Additionally, another deputy and an officer with the DeLand Police Department were hit with a bar stool and a mason jar by other members of the crowd who also fled, and glass bottles were also thrown at patrol vehicles, according to authorities.

The VCSO said one deputy sustained a minor knee injury, while the officer who was hit with the jar suffered a minor head injury.

RELATED VIDEO: Texas Officer Suspended After Chaotic Pool Party Incident

The sheriff’s office added that a 34-year-old Orlando man who attended the block party was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the foot. He said he would not cooperate with an investigation and did not want to pursue charges, according to authorities.

“The behavior that occurred here overnight was dangerous, senseless, unacceptable and an embarrassment to our community,” the release said.

Following the weekend’s events, authorities released video footage from throughout the gathering, some of which was aerial footage shot from a helicopter, according to the VCSO PIO, and some bodycam footage.

"I think they're running it until 10, so, just so we don't have a big problem, let's let them run it until 10 as long as they behave," an officer can be heard saying in the video.

DeLand Police Chief Umberger said at a news conference Monday that the party began on private property, and neither the city of DeLand nor Volusia County had issued a permit.

Several of the attendees, however, expressed frustration with the way authorities handled the situation, and told The West Volusia Beacon they believed the party was targeted because a majority of attendees were black.

“This is what they do to black people,” one person said. “Have a block party Downtown and see what happens. … It’s not fair. It’s not fair.”

Added another: “Can we enjoy ourselves? No. We are human too – black lives matter. Every life matters.”

In a lengthy statement on Monday, Chitwood addressed the issue of race, acknowledging that while “racism is still in alive in America,” he felt that the officer’s actions were justified.

“The behavior from the crowd was unacceptable and dangerous. The deputies and police officers did the best they could in extremely difficult circumstances, and I commend every one of them for resolving the situation without retaliation, prejudice, or fear,” he wrote.

He said that online reaction to the aerial and bodycam footage has been “varied,” and has opened up a conversation regarding racism and inequality.

“I don’t accept the accusations that our deputies and police are racists, or that their actions Saturday were racially motivated,” Chitwood said. “It’s not true, and it’s not a fair conclusion from the video.”

He continued, “But given everything we know about our nation’s history, I also know those feelings aren’t just about Saturday night. That’s why I’m asking everyone to hit pause and take a second to cool off, myself included.”

Of the 1.5 million cases and 91,937 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the U.S., Florida has seen 46,936 cases and 2,051 deaths. Volusia County, meanwhile, has had 612 cases and 30 deaths.

Volusia, along with several other counties in Florida, began to reopen businesses and beaches earlier this month.