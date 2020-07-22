Police Break Up 600-Person Block Party in Florida as Coronavirus Cases Surge

None of the 600 attendees were arrested, though several people were given parking citations

A massive block party in Florida was broken up by law enforcement this weekend as attendees failed to wear masks or social distance, according to authorities and reports, even as cases in the state continue to surge.

Around 600 people attended the Saturday night gathering in Pahokee along Lake Okeechobee, prompting several calls reporting “disturbances and noise” to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The number of partygoers was reportedly so large, responding deputies had to call for assistance, which they received in the form of several patrol cars, dog units and a helicopter.

None of the attendees were arrested, and the crowd was dispersed “without incident,” but several people received parking citations, the Post reported. A spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the account to PEOPLE, but said a report had not yet been completed.

Large gatherings in Palm Beach County are currently limited to just 10 people, according to the Post.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that large, in-person gatherings where people are unable to remain six feet apart are highest-risk activities.

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida has soared in recent weeks, and the number of new cases per day has hovered around 10,000 daily since July 2, according to The New York Times.

In Palm Beach County, there have been 26,949 total cases — 4,672 of which have come from the last seven days alone, according to the Times.

Saturday’s party prompted Verdenia Baker, the county’s chief administrator, to mull a possible curfew.

“I don’t foresee having to implement a curfew, but I will if I have to,” she told the Post.

A spokeswoman for Baker did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told the Post that his office will focus on “target-specific” crackdowns on large gatherings, and will also consider a curfew if that is not effective.

“If you come across [a large gathering], you’ve got to break it up. If they don’t, we’ll do what we’ve got to do,” he said, though he acknowledged crackdowns would prove difficult and hard to enforce. “We’re trying to work with the organizers [of the gatherings], and we’re trying to work with the cities… I don’t want to get into physical confrontations over people not wearing masks. At the same time, we need to shut these things down.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been at least 369,826 cases and 5,205 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Florida, according to the Times.