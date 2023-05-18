Pod of Orcas Attack Couple's Yacht Midway Through Sailing Training Course in Morocco

"We were sitting ducks. We were amazingly calm, but underneath we were thinking, 'Oh my god,' " said passenger Janet Morris

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 18, 2023 12:03 PM
An Orca encroaches upon the sailing boat during the hour long attack
Photo: Stephen Bidwell / SWNS

A British couple had a frightening encounter with a pod of orcas while out at sea earlier this month.

Janet Morris and Stephen Bidwell from Cambridge told The Sunday Times that they were on the second day of training for their week-long sailing course off the coast of Morocco when the incident took place on May 2.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw them," Morris, 58, told the outlet, noting that they had been awed by the sight at first. "It's extremely rare."

"We were sitting ducks. We were amazingly calm but underneath we were thinking, 'Oh my god.' [But] because everyone was calm, it felt okay," she added.

Janet Morris and Stephen Bidwell
Stephen Bidwell / SWNS

Things took a turn for the worst, however, while the couple had been napping while preparing for a night watch.

They told the Times that they woke up to the sound of loud bangs on the hull and crew members shouting about the orcas. When they went outside, they found the creatures bumping into their 46-foot boat.

"We were petrified," Morris said. "It wasn't until afterwards that we talked about being very scared. We got our valuables and our passports and talked about getting the life raft ready."

"It really didn't help that conditions were bad before the orcas. The boat was moving around a lot," she explained.

According to the Times, the boat's crew said that the pod of orcas had been chasing sponge-like debris that drifted beneath the boat before they started bumping it, which they did for an hour.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Morris noted that the captain of the ship had been "calm and orderly," which "got everyone through the experience."

"We all remained calm because we were aware that if any of us got anxious, it would be infectious," Bidwell, 58, told the outlet. "We were able to do that because the skipper was so calm. Orcas enjoy the thrill of the chase, so ideally we'd have kept still. But that wasn't possible because of the winds."

The couple said that following the chase, the boat's steering system failed, which prompted Morris, Bidwell and the rest of the crew to return to shore. There, they realized the orcas had been chasing pieces of the yacht's rudder.

RELATED Video: WATCH: Shark Week Shares the First Drone Footage of Orca Whales Hunting a Great White Shark

The area that the couple had been sailing in, the Strait of Gibraltar, is known as "orca alley" because of the number of orca sightings there. Two boats were reportedly sunk by the animals off the coast of Portugal last month, with other vessels having to be towed back into port after orcas wrecked their rudders.

The incidents of orcas encountering yachts and other boats in the area have been increasing over the years, with several sailing magazines and websites noting that the creatures appeared to be attracted to a ship's rudder because of the water pressure it gives off, according to NPR.

Related Articles
Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Involved in Car Chase by Paparazzi in New York City: Read the Live Updates
All About the Real Places in North Carolina That Inspired Netflix’s Outer Banks
Where Does 'Outer Banks' Take Place? All the Show's References to Real North Carolina Locations
ORCA
Orcas Continue to Clash with Boats off the Coast of Europe, Reportedly Sinking Two Sailboats
Dustin Lance Black attends PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala
Tom Daley's Husband Dustin Lance Faces Trial Over Alleged Assault of Woman in Nightclub
Christine Quinn and Christian Richard attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Who Is Christine Quinn's Husband? All About Christian Dumontet
aggressive orcas
Killer Whales Ambush and Ram Yacht for 2 Hours Off Coast of Portugal: 'It Was Really Scary'
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023
Mom of 22-Year-Old Diver Who Was Missing at Sea Says Finding Him ‘Had to Be a Miracle’
Florida Mom of 22-Year-Old Diver Who Was Missing at Sea Says Finding Him 'Had to Be a Miracle'
James Michael Grimes
Dad Who Fell Overboard on Cruise Says Thinking About Daughter, 9, While Treading Water for 18 Hours Saved Him
Carnival Valor
Rescuer Says Cruise Passenger Pulled from Water After 15 Hours Had '30 Seconds to a Minute' to Live
An Aerial View Of The Town Of Kihei An aerial view of the town of Kihei on the island of Maui.; Shutterstock ID 2009194406; a: -; b: -; c: -; d: -
Man Fights Off Shark but His Wife Is Missing After They Were Attacked While Snorkeling in Maui
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline
Phong Le
Friends Survive Their Boat Sinking and Shark Attack — How 'Split Second' of Phone Service Led to Rescue
Adam Scott, Rider Strong
Adam Scott Finally Gets Closure After Alleged Snub from Rider Strong on 'Boy Meets World' 29 Years Ago
Paul Boukadakis, Ana de Armas
Who Is Ana de Armas' Boyfriend? All About Paul Boukadakis
Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox ; David Arquette and daughter Coco Arquette
All About Courteney Cox and David Arquette's Daughter Coco Arquette