Planned Parenthood Clinic in Tennessee Burns Down: 'A Total Loss'

No injuries were reported in the early morning blaze on New Year's Eve, and an investigation into the fire is ongoing

A Planned Parenthood clinic in eastern Tennessee burned down early Friday morning. No one was injured in the blaze, and the center had been closed for renovations at the time of the fire.

On New Year's Eve, at 6:50 a.m. local time, the Knoxville Fire Department said that firefighters responded to a "heavy fire" on N. Cheery Street at the local Planned Parenthood clinic. Hours later, the KFD confirmed crews arrived to find the building "fully involved with fire through the roof." While the blaze was under control, the building was a "total loss."

No injuries were reported, and an investigation was ongoing, the KFD said.

According to WBIR, law enforcement will search for signs of arson as the investigation continues. KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks told the outlet that authorities didn't spot any signs of a "suspicious fire" in their initial probe. The FBI and Knoxville Police Department are not involved at this time, per WBIR.

Planned Parenthood - Knoxville Health Center Credit: Knoxville Fire Department Facebook

In a statement shared to Twitter Friday, Planned Parenthood: Tennessee & North Mississippi said the organization was "devastated" by the loss and welcomed donations to support the cause.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Ashley Coffield, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, confirmed that the clinic had been closed since Dec. 7 for renovations.

"This is a huge loss for the community and we hope that there are no resulting injuries or damage to neighboring properties. We are grateful for the response of local firefighters and are fully cooperating with the authorities as they assess the cause of the fire," Coffield said Tuesday.