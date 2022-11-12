Two Planes Collide Mid-Air During Dallas Air Show, Casualties Unknown

A B-17 and a Bell P-63 King Cobra were reportedly involved in the crash at Dallas Executive Airport

By
Published on November 12, 2022 06:58 PM
This image obtaimned from the twitter account @GollyItsMollie, shows smoke rising from the crash after two planes collided mid-air during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, in Dallas, Texas, on November 12, 2022. - Two World War II-era airplanes collided Saturday at an air show in Dallas, US aviation authorities confirmed. It was not immediately clear how many people were in the two craft, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a smaller Bell P-63 Kingcobra, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Nor was it clear whether anyone survived the early afternoon crash, which occurred during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport. (Photo by Handout / @GollyItsMollie / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE MANDATORY CREDIT « AFP PHOTO / @GollyItsMollie » - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS [ NO ARCHIVE ] (Photo by HANDOUT/@GollyItsMollie/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: HANDOUT/@GollyItsMollie/AFP via Getty

Two planes collided at an air show in Dallas on Saturday afternoon, with the number of passengers on each plane unknown.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 King Cobra, both from Houston, collided and crashed during the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive Airport.

"Currently we do not have information on the status of the flight crews as emergency responders are working the accident," Leah Block, Vice President of Marketing for the Commemorative Air Force, shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "The Commemorative Air Force is working with local authorities and the FAA, and the NTSB will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident."

In a statement to local station WFAA, the Federal Aviation Administration shared that the crash took place at 1:20 p.m. and that it is "unknown how many people were on both aircraft." Graphic video shared on social media shows the moment the two planes collided.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pd4zJc7NTtA. Two planes crash mid-air during air show at Dallas Executive Airport. Credit: WFAA
WFAA

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson confirmed the news on Twitter, calling it "a terrible tragedy."

"The videos are heartbreaking," Johnson shared. "Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today."

Similarly, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shared that he and his wife, Heidi, planned to pray "for those involved."

"The images of this collision are incredibly distressing and we pray for the safety of everyone on the scene," Cruz wrote."

Live footage from station WFAA and photos on Twitter shows the aftermath of the crash, with debris lying both on the road and in the fields of the airport itself. WFAA's Jason Whitely reported that debris from the crash fell on Highway 67.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Saturday marked the second day of what was intended to be a three-day show for Veterans Day weekend. Events were scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, but Friday's show was canceled as a result of the weather.

