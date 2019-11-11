Plane Slides Off Runway in Chicago Due to Snowstorm's 'Icy Conditions' as Seen in Scary Video

Image zoom Getty

A plane slid off the runway in Chicago on Monday morning due to “icy conditions,” causing a scary scene that was captured on video by passengers.

American Eagle flight 4125 took off from the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, and landed at Chicago O’Hare at 7:43 a.m. local time, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Upon landing, the plane “slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O’Hare,” an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE.

No injuries were reported on the flight, which was operated by Envoy Air.

The American Airlines spokesperson said all 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and safely transported to the terminal.

In social media videos of the incident, passengers can be heard crying out as the plane skids off the runway, then comes to an abrupt stop in the snow.

“I think we landed!” one can be heard saying.

Passenger Shaun Steele told WLS-TV that the landing was the plane’s second attempt, as the pilot took them back to the skies after realizing the poor weather conditions.

“We made a loop for about 20 minutes… As soon as we landed, we could start feeling something a little off there, and we tried to do a little turn, and that’s when we started going sideways,” Steele said.

Another passenger, Luis Torres Curet, told the outlet there was “no visibility at all.”

He later expressed frustration with the airline to WBBM-TV, arguing that they “should have known” about the poor conditions.

“There was ice on the road, there was wind coming across,” he said. “They attempted one landing. It failed, and they came back and attempted again, and we’re lucky that we had a very competent pilot there that knew what to do. … Then the plane actually went sideways, and then the wing – the actual right wing – stopped the plane from capsizing once we got off the runway.”

Snowfall in Chicago from Sunday evening into Monday afternoon will total three to six inches, according to AccuWeather.