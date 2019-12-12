Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Street in Phoenix, Arizona and It Was All Caught on Camera

Image zoom Plane crash ABC 15 Arizona

An aircraft pilot is feeling lucky to be alive after crash-landing on a Phoenix, Arizona street with another passenger on board the plane.

At around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officials with the Phoenix Fire Department were called to an area near Deer Valley Road. There, they discovered the plane, which sustained significant wing damage, had crashed in the middle of used car lot at Value Price Autos on 23rd Venue and Luis Drive, ABC15 and 12 News reported.

The entire harrowing incident was caught on surveillance video from Copper State Metals — a recycling center located near the scene.

In the clip obtained by ABC15, the plane is seen quickly descending, causing sparks to fly as the aircraft crashes into a number of vehicles and a street sign before landing.

Both the pilot and the passenger were able to walk away from the incident with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the occupants was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, according to ABC15.

“I’m just glad to be alive,” the pilot told an ABC15 reporter.

Phoenix Fire Department Captain Nicole Minnick echoed the pilot’s sentiments, telling 12 News he’s “very lucky.”

“Very lucky to be walking away from this,” Minnick added.

Other officials even commended the pilot’s landing.

“I mean, just looking at the scene itself. I can tell you it’s an incredible landing,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told 12 News.

Just before the landing, the plane made a “Mayday” call to the control tower at Deer Valley Airport, 12 News reported.

“706 Whiskey Whiskey, did you see an aircraft near the freeway on short tunnel?” an air traffic controller asked an incoming plane, according to 12 News. “We did see an aircraft go down,” the pilot replied.

Pilot tells me “I’m just glad to be alive.” He didn’t want to say anything else at the moment. @abc15 — John Genovese (@JEGenovese) December 11, 2019

Authorities also confirmed to 12 News that the pilot is a 48-year-old flight instructor. The passenger is 42.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

The plane is reportedly owned by Flying Ponderosa LLC in Los Alamos, New Mexico, 12 News reported.

Both Value Price Autos and the Phoenix Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.