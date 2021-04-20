Dramatic Video Shows Plane Making Emergency Landing Off Fla. Coast in Front of Beachgoers

The TBM Avenger air show plane was forced to land off the coast of Cocoa Beach after experiencing engine failure

A group of beachgoers in Florida got quite the show over the weekend after a plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the water — right in front of them!

The plane, which was owned by Valiant Air Command, Inc. and was part of an air show, made the landing on Saturday afternoon off the coast of Cocoa Beach, according to CNN.

The company later confirmed in a Facebook post that the aircraft, the TBM Avenger, was one of their planes and explained that it had experienced engine failure prior to landing.

"The good news is that the pilot is fine," read the post from the Titusville-based company. "The not-so-good news is that it may take several years to rebuild the Avenger."

Cocoa Beach Air Show spokesperson Chris Dirato told CNN that when the pilot realized he was experiencing engine trouble, he planned to land at the Patrick Space Force Base, where an air show was being held.

But the pilot ended up changing his mind and opted for a water landing instead so the plane — which was reportedly a World War II-era aircraft — wouldn't have to fly over buildings and Florida State Road A1A, Dirato told CNN.

As the pilot was making the landing, one of the witnesses on the sand recorded the moment. In the dramatic video, the plane can be seen descending from the sky before landing in the ocean — seemingly just feet away from the shore.

Dirato noted to CNN that the pilot then exited the aircraft and waved to the concerned people on the beach.

Following the incident, officials were trying to figure out how to pull the plane from the water, according to CNN.

"They might have to remove the wings to get it out of the water and to the hanger," Dirato told the outlet.

Valiant Air Command, Inc. confirmed in their post that a number of agencies were helping with recovery efforts, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Brevard County Sherriff's Office, Patrick Space Force Base Operations, Sea Tow Inc. and Rice Towing.