Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Chicago After Passenger's Laptop Catches Fire

Two flight attendants were treated on-site for smoke inhalation, and passengers were rebooked onto other flights

By
Published on December 28, 2022 10:24 AM
GERMANY-AIRLINES-EARNINGS-LUFTHANSA
Photo: SUSANN PRAUTSCH/AFP/Getty

Two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation after a Lufthansa plane made an emergency landing in Chicago on Monday night following a "small fire" from a passenger's overheated laptop.

Pilots made the precautionary decision to land the plane –– which had taken off from Los Angeles and was bound for Frankfurt, Germany –– at O'Hare International Airport, according to a statement from the airline.

"The reason was a small fire onboard the cabin caused by a passenger's overheated laptop," the statement read. "The small fire was extinguished in flight before its safe landing. Safety on board was not compromised at any time."

The airline added that the flight attendants were treated on-site for smoke inhalation and that no passengers aboard Flight 457 were injured. All the passengers were also rebooked onto other flights.

Chicago's O'Hare Airport
Chicago's O'Hare Airport. Getty

The incident follows the emergency landing of a Spirit Airlines flight in Philadelphia last Friday, after pilots reported that the plane, bound for Cancun, had been twice hit by lightning.

In November, smoke in the cabin also prompted the emergency landing of a Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Flight 2846 eventually landed in Albuquerque, N.M. after the smoke filled the cabin. Pilots later noted a performance issue with one of the aircraft's two engines, but it was not made clear at the time if the problem was related to the smoke.

Related Articles
Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing in New Mexico: ’Suddenly There Was Smoke in the Cabin’
Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Engine Issue: 'Suddenly There Was Smoke in the Cabin'
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Philadelphia After Reportedly Being Struck by Lightning
hawaiian-airlines.jpg
36 People Injured After 'Severe Turbulence' on Hawaiian Airlines Flight: 'There Was No Warning'
Odell Beckham Jr. Flying Private
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Back' to Flying Private After He Was Kicked Off Commercial Flight
Odell Beckham Jr. #3 warms up during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Odell Beckham Jr. Removed from Flight After Police Say He 'Refused to Comply with Safety Protocol'
United Airlines
Woman Dies Mid-Flight After Suffering Heart Attack While Traveling from Houston to London
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines Plane Catches Fire After Landing at Atlanta Airport
EMERGENCY PLANE LANDING
Mystery Surrounds Man's Death After He Exits Plane Mid-Air Before Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing
Plane emergency at Miami International Airport
Plane Makes Emergency Crash Landing in Miami, Leaving 3 Injured
Plane Crash in Corona California
Small Plane Crash Lands on California Highway, Pilot and Passenger Both Escape Alive
Southwest Air
Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Suffers Broken Back After Rough Landing in California
Airport Runway
Passenger with No Flying Experience Lands Plane After Pilot Has 'Possible' Medical Emergency
american airlines
American Airlines Flight Diverted to Kansas City After Passenger Displayed 'Erratic Behavior'
23-year-old pilot dies while pursuing his dream of flying, his father says
Father of Pilot Who Died After Exiting Plane Mid-Air Says Family 'Can't Imagine What Happened'
train and plane crash
Pilot Injured in Crash Is Pulled from Plane Seconds Before Wrecked Aircraft Gets Struck by Train
A Sunwing Airlines airplane at Cancun International Airport
Canadian Influencers Who Partied Maskless on Plane Stuck in Mexico After Airlines Refuse to Fly Them