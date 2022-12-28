Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Chicago After Passenger's Laptop Catches Fire

Two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation after a Lufthansa plane made an emergency landing in Chicago on Monday night following a "small fire" from a passenger's overheated laptop.

Pilots made the precautionary decision to land the plane –– which had taken off from Los Angeles and was bound for Frankfurt, Germany –– at O'Hare International Airport, according to a statement from the airline.

"The reason was a small fire onboard the cabin caused by a passenger's overheated laptop," the statement read. "The small fire was extinguished in flight before its safe landing. Safety on board was not compromised at any time."

The airline added that the flight attendants were treated on-site for smoke inhalation and that no passengers aboard Flight 457 were injured. All the passengers were also rebooked onto other flights.

Chicago's O'Hare Airport. Getty

The incident follows the emergency landing of a Spirit Airlines flight in Philadelphia last Friday, after pilots reported that the plane, bound for Cancun, had been twice hit by lightning.

In November, smoke in the cabin also prompted the emergency landing of a Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

Flight 2846 eventually landed in Albuquerque, N.M. after the smoke filled the cabin. Pilots later noted a performance issue with one of the aircraft's two engines, but it was not made clear at the time if the problem was related to the smoke.