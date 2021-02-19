The fatal incident occurred on Friday around 12:30 p.m., when a single-engine Piper PA-32 aircraft landed on a pier and collided with a big rig truck

1 Man Killed, Another in Serious Condition After Plane Crashes into Truck at Port of Los Angeles

A plane crash at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, has left one man dead and another in serious condition, according to authorities.

The fatal incident occurred on Friday around 12:30 p.m., when a single-engine Piper PA-32 aircraft landed on a pier and collided with a big rig truck, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tells PEOPLE.

The collision happened at an isolated area of the port and operations in the area were not impacted, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

According to fire officials, bystanders were able to pull one man out from the wreckage and perform CPR until emergency responders arrived on scene.

The pilot of the aircraft, whose identity has not been released, was "sadly beyond medical help and determined deceased on scene," the LAFD said.

A 40-year-old man rescued from the semi-tractor trailer was transported to a local in "at least" serious condition, fire officials said.

A small amount of fuel from the plane did spill on the ground in the crash, though firefighters prevented further spread of the fuel.

A spokesperson for the FAA tells PEOPLE that the agency will investigate the incident alongside the National Transportation Safety Board.