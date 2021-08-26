The aircraft also came in contact with a car holding a couple on their way to celebrate their anniversary

Plane Crashes into Car with Calif. Grandmother and Granddaughter Inside: 'It's in My Backseat'

A grandmother and granddaughter were left frightened after a plane crashed into their car in San Diego on Tuesday.

The harrowing incident unfolded when the single-engine Piper PA-32 aircraft had to make an emergency landing just after 12 p.m. The aircraft hit grandmother Victoria Roberts' car with her granddaughter Evie, 7, inside while they were on their way home, CBS Los Angeles, KGTV, and ABC 10 confirmed.

"I thought I heard a loud crash, and I thought we had been hit by a semi," Roberts told KGTV. Moments later she discovered that she had been hit by a plane.

"I turned around and I looked across and I see an airplane without a right wing and I'm looking at the car and going, it's in my backseat," the grandmother recalled while speaking to ABC 10.

Evie told KGTV, "We heard this loud noise and my grandma yelled at me and said, 'close your eyes and your mouth and get out of the car.'"

The 7-year-old was temporarily trapped before she was able to crawl out over the center console.

The pair were both covered in fuel and subsequently received medical care, they told multiple outlets, but did not have any injuries.

Evie's brother and father welcomed her back home with flowers when she and Roberts reunited with them and her mom, per KGTV.

California Highway Patrol told KGTV that the plane was headed from Montgomery Field to La Jolla when it began having mechanical trouble. The pilot and the passenger of the plane were not injured.

The plane struck a total of four vehicles, the outlet reported.

Plane Clips 4 Cars While Making Emergency Landing Plane lands on highway | Credit: CBS Los Angeles/YouTube

A Texas couple told NBC San Diego they were on vacation in San Diego for their wedding anniversary when the aircraft crashed into their rental car from behind.

"I think we broke the fall. (The plane) didn't hit concrete, it hit our car," Sarah Tribett said.

She recalled, "We were just driving down the freeway and all of a sudden, something hit us really hard and then glass just shattered everywhere. We're both OK but it definitely was an interesting experience."

"It's our anniversary today, so it's not how I expected our anniversary to go," the Austin resident told NBC San Diego as she chuckled. "But, we're grateful we're both alive and good."