Small Plane Crashes into an Empty Building Near Milan, Killing All 8 Passengers Aboard

Carabinieri officers stand on the site of a plane crash, in San Donato Milanese suburb of Milan

A small plane crashed into a vacant building near Milan, killing all eight people aboard the flight, according to multiple outlets.

On Sunday, the aircraft took off from Milan's Linate city airport and was headed for the island of Sardinia before it crashed into an empty two-story office building soon after takeoff, the Associated Press reported.

The crash occurred outside a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town near the Italian city, the outlet added. There, dark smoke rose from the scene of the accident, while numerous cars parked nearby went up in flames.

Per the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, among the individuals who died on the plane were billionaire businessman Dan Petrescu, 68; his wife Regina Dorotea Petrescu Balzat, 65; his son, Dan Stefan Petrescu, 30; and an Italian-French family with a baby. Two crew members also died, per the AP.

Petrescu was operating the plane — which was identified as a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 — at the time of the accident, The Washinton Post reported.

Firefighters work on the site of a plane crash, in San Donato Milanese suburb of Milan, Italy Credit: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

Eyewitnesses who saw the accident told Italian media that they heard the plane's engines stop and then saw the aircraft on fire before it dove into the building.

"I saw something flying in the air, and then a loud noise; it was very scary," Andrea Speciale told Corriere della Sera in a televised interview, per The New York Times. "It was already flying low when it dove and crashed."

Another onlooker told the news agency Adnkronos, per the Times, that he saw the bodies of a young boy and an adult on the ground when he heard a loud noise outside his shop.

Metallic pieces lie on the site of a plane crash Credit: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

Milan Prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano told reporters at the scene of the accident that the plane didn't send out an alarm and the flight recorder had been retrieved, the AP reported. She also said the plane was on its flight until "a certain point, then an anomaly appeared on the radar screen and it plunged."