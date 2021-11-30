Police identified the victim as William Fields, a 45-year-old employee of Pizza King who lived in Connersville, Indiana

Man Who Delivered Pizzas for Nearly 30 Years Dies on the Job After Porch Collapses at Ind. Home

A 45-year-old man who delivered pizza for decades tragically died on the job after a porch collapsed at an Indiana home.

The Connersville Police Department identified the victim as William Fields, a delivery driver for Pizza King who lived in Connersville, according to a press release on their Facebook.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wanda Reed, an employee at Pizza King, said Fields had worked at the establishment for nearly 30 years and was beloved by customers, CW affiliate WISH-TV reported.

"Some of them would ask, 'Who's the driver tonight?' And you would tell them, William — well, we called him Billy,' " she told the outlet. "And they would say, 'Okay, just tell him [to] knock on the door and come on in,' and he would just come on in."

The fatal incident unfolded on Saturday evening as Fields was delivering a pizza to a home in Connersville, police stated in their press release.

Officials said emergency personnel were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about an injured/unconscious person.

When they arrived, they found a "motionless" male, later identified as Fields, who had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch. The man was pinned by heavy debris, police said.

The Connersville Fire Department and Fayette County EMS quickly pulled Fields from the debris before performing life-saving measures and transporting him to Reid Health-Connersville hospital, according to the release.

Sadly, despite their best efforts, police said Fields was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"We send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Mr. Fields, as well as, the employees of Pizza King during this difficult time," Sgt. Clint Brown with the Connersville Police Department added in a statement.

RELATED VIDEO: Father Dies After Being Hit With Rock Thrown Over an Overpass

Following the tragedy, Reed told WISH-TV that she had trouble believing what had happened.

"When they called me and told me, I said, 'It couldn't be,' " she recalled, adding that she immediately thought of how Fields "has kids, how he was with his kids, how he took care of them."

Police said Field's death has been determined accidental and there will be no ongoing criminal investigation.

Sgt. Brown is now urging others to learn from this tragedy so that it won't happen again.