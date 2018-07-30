P.A. Dad Works Extra Shifts at 3 Jobs to Gift Daughter, 14, Her Dream Dress for a School Dance

A Pittsburgh dad played fairy godfather for his teenage daughter, taking on three jobs to get her the glamorous dress of her dreams for a school dance, according to CBS This Morning.

Nevaeha Smith, 14, fell in love with a light, floral dress for the eighth grade dance at Ringgold Middle School in Monongahela, Pennsylvania — but her pick came with a $200 price tag, according to ABC News.

“I said, ‘Mom, dad, I want this dress,’ ” Nevaeha said to ABC News. “Is it in our price range?”

Her father, Ricky Smith, 36, was ready to do what he could to make his little girl’s big day special, the outlet reported. Already working three jobs, six or seven days a week, the determined dad picked up extra shifts until he had saved enough to purchase his daughter’s dream dress.

Ricky decided to surprise Nevaeha with the help of her mom, Kelly Anne, ABC News reported.

He arrived to work his shift at McDonald’s, dress in hand, and stored it in the back room while he waited for his daughter to stop by.

Nevaeha, on the other hand, was preparing to receive “an old lady dress,” according to ABC News.

“She came and I brought it out and told her that her grandmother bought it for her and I told her, ‘This ain’t the dress you wanted, but I hope you like it,’ ” Ricky told the outlet.

The now-viral video shows Nevaeha embracing her dad and sobbing as he revealed the special purchase. Between her gasps and tight squeezes she could barely utter the words “It’s the dress!”

“To see the look on her face it was priceless,” Ricky said. “All I can really do was smile.”

“I’m grateful that he found a way to get me the dress and I really appreciate how many jobs he worked,” Nevaeha told CBS This Morning.