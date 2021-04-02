April's only full moon, the pink supermoon will appear in the sky on the night of April 26 and continue into the next day

Another Pink Supermoon Is Coming! Here's When You Can Take in All Its Glory

Earth Day will have quite the encore this year.

Another pink supermoon is getting ready to make an appearance in the sky later this month, just over a year after the last of its kind treated people around the globe to its shimmering glory.

The full pink moon will be visible at sunset on April 26, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, but reach "peak illumination" at 11:33 p.m. EDT. It will retain its visibility into the following day.

The almanac advises those wishing to get the best view to "find an open area and watch as the moon rises just above the horizon, at which point it will appear its biggest and take on a golden hue!"

Pink Supermoon Image zoom 2020's pink supermoon | Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

But for viewers expecting a bubblegum-pink shade, the almanac warns not to "get your hopes up" and take the "pink" descriptor a bit less literally.

"This 'Super Pink Moon' won't actually look 'super pink' — or any hue of pink, really," they say. "The Moon will be its usual golden color near the horizon and fade to a bright white as it glides overhead!"

A supermoon is the result of the full moon coinciding with the moon's closest point of orbit in relation to the Earth, which is known as perigee.

The result is that the moon is not only full, but it appears closer to us and brighter than usual. On average, a supermoon is 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a full moon.

Every month of the year has a full moon — they occur every 27.5 days — and each of those moons has its own nickname. While April's full moon is known as the pink moon, June is the strawberry moon, July is the buck moon and August is the sturgeon moon.

Each nickname is meant to correspond with the season, and the naming traditions can often be traced back to Native Americans.

The flower moon (May's moon) is named for the time of year when late frosts have ended and many flowers are in full bloom.