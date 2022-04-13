The 2022 Pink Moon is also the Paschal Moon, the first full moon before Easter Sunday

Everything to Know About 2022's Pink Moon, Including When to Watch and How to Spot It

Spring's first full moon is upon us!

The season's celestial spectacle is just days away as the Pink Moon is set to rise in the eastern sky on April 16, also aligning with the Paschal Moon this year.

While the Pink Moon's name derives from a seasonal flower with the same pastel hue — known for blooming during the early days of April — the annual Paschal moon is noted as the first full moon of spring, which started with the spring equinox on March 22.

"April's full moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain pink wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata – commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox – which also went by the name 'moss pink,'" per the Old Farmer's Almanac.

As for the Paschal Moon, it's especially relevant to the Easter holiday as the celebration's date always falls on the first Sunday after the full moon, the Old Farmer's Almanac added.

From when to watch to how to spot the Pink Moon, keep scrolling for all the details.

When is the Pink Moon in 2022?

The Pink Moon will rise the day before Easter on Saturday, April 16, 2022, and will reach peak illumination at 2:57 p.m. ET. Despite its peak, the moon won't be visible above the horizon until after sundown.

How to see the Pink Moon in 2022?

If you're a lunar lover, the best way to spot the celestial spectacle is by locating the horizon and situating yourself with a clear view just before moonrise. That is when the natural satellite will visibly be at its largest. (Find local Moon rise and set times here.)

Despite it being named the Pink Moon, don't expect to see the giant orb in that exact shade. The color of the moon will take on an orangey glow (more elaborate than typical) as soon as dusk falls. As the night goes on, the moon will slowly make rise higher in the sky — taking on a yellowy shade, and further brightening throughout the evening.

