Pilots Eject Themselves as Military Plane Crashes into Texas Neighborhood Damaging Multiple Homes

The two pilots — whose identifies have not yet been revealed — have been transported to local hospitals, according to the Lake Worth Fire Department

A military aircraft has crashed into a Texas neighborhood causing damage to numerous homes, according to police.

On Sunday, Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian announced in a press conference that a single military aircraft went down in Lake Worth, Texas.

"Our police units responded and initial units reported that one pilot had ejected and was caught in some power lines and another pilot had ejected and was found in the neighborhood nearby," Manoushagian said.

Fire Chief for Lake Worth Fire Department Ryan Arthur also spoke, where he revealed that there were "three homes involved" in the incident and there were no residential injuries to report. Arthur added that the two pilots have been transported to local hospitals.

"This incident could've been much worse knowing that this plane went down in a residential area here in Lake Worth," Arthur said, before noting that The Red Cross is on the scene providing aid to the residents whose homes were affected.

According to a notice received by Time journalist W.J. Hennigan, a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft is what crashed into the Lake Worth, Texas, neighborhood. The aircraft was assigned to Training Air Wing 2 at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, the notice added.

Per the statement, the two pilots "were conducting a routine training flight that originated from Corpus Christi International Airport." Their identities have not yet been released.

Currently, the cause of the crash is not yet known and a safety team is scheduled to assess the resulting damage.

Speaking with NBC-affiliate KXAS-TV, one eyewitness said that they saw the first pilot land on the power lines.

"I was in my car on [State Highway] 199 right in front of the donut shop when the pilot landed on the power lines," Cara Camp told the outlet. "While driving, I heard a loud explosion and debris was hitting the car."

Kaitlyn Deramus also told KXAS-TV that she saw the crash occur and ran to help neighbors who she knew may be in need of assistance.

"I knew there are old ladies in that house that it happened at and I was banging on their door but they wouldn't come out because they thought it was just a car, so I grabbed them out," she said. "The house behind that, I ran over to the next street and got that lady out of that house because she's paralyzed and she needed to get out."