Captain Josh Duchow penned a special letter after noticing the South Carolina girl was upset about losing her tooth mid-flight

Pilot Writes the Tooth Fairy a Note After 6-Year-Old Girl's Tooth Falls Out — and Gets Lost — on Flight

Airline captain writes note to tooth fairy for girl who lost tooth on plane

Airline captain writes note to tooth fairy for girl who lost tooth on plane

A United Airlines pilot made sure the tooth fairy didn't pass by a South Carolina girl after she unexpectedly lost her tooth mid-flight.

Lena, 6, and her family were traveling home from New York on June 17 when she realized something important was missing, according to FOX affiliate WHNS and Good Morning America.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was sleeping on the airplane. My mom woke me up … and we were going to go pick our suitcases up," she told GMA. "And I said, 'Mommy, mommy, I think my tooth fell out.' "

Afterwards, Lena and her mom tried to look for the tooth, but it was 2 a.m. and security was closed. That's when Captain Josh Duchow stepped in.

Airline captain writes note to tooth fairy for girl who lost tooth on plane Captain Josh Duchow and Lena | Credit: Lauren Larmon

Seeing Lena upset, Duchow decided to write a special note to the tooth fairy to explain the situation. "Dear Tooth Fairy," he wrote. "Lena had a tooth fall out on her flight to Greenville. Please take this note in place of her tooth."

The girl's mom thanked Duchow and United Airlines in a pair of posts on Instagram and Facebook. "I'm sure the Tooth Fairy will accept this note in lieu of a tiny tooth," she wrote.

Lena's mom later told WHNS that the tooth fairy did exactly that — and even wrote her daughter a message in return. "She said, 'Lena, it is OK that you have lost your tooth on the airplane. I will get it. Keep brushing,' " the young girl told GMA.

Airline captain writes note to tooth fairy for girl who lost tooth on plane Credit: Lauren Larmon

United Airlines said it is "proud to see moments like this that underscore our commitment to going above and beyond for our customers and creating an airline where Good Leads the Way."

"At United, travel isn't about just getting customers from A to B, but creating memorable experiences that make customers excited to fly with us," the airline said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a separate statement, a spokesperson for GSP International Airport said that they "are thrilled Captain Josh was able to help connect Lena and the tooth fairy."

"Special moments and memories are created at the airport all the time," the airport spokesperson said. "At GSP International Airport, we love to connect travelers to the people, places, and things that matter most."

Airline captain writes note to tooth fairy for girl who lost tooth on plane Credit: Lauren Larmon

During her interview with GMA, Lena expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped make sure her story had a happy ending.

"You were very nice to me and thank you," she said in a message to Duchow.